The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin Trailer Released by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, a new period adventure-comedy that centers on a group of outlaws who find themselves caught up in a series of wild adventures. The trailer has a wild energy, and the show itself feels like a mash-up of fun ideas and archetypes that you could find in shows like Galavant and The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. The show stars The Great British Bake Off's Noel Fielding in the title role, which is likely to help it connect better with an American audience than most other imported shows.

Richard Turpin was an actual historical figure -- an English highwayman who died in 1739. As the title suggests, Turpin's life and exploits were exaggerated and romanticized in stories told after his death (a riff on which may be seen in this trailer, as he was executited for horse theft). The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin also stars Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Ellie White (The Windsors), and Asim Chaudhry (The Sandman).

You can see the trailer below.

Here's how Apple describes the project:

In The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Dick Turpin (Noel Fielding) sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he's made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws – and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville). In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the thief-taker.



Starring alongside Fielding (The Mighty Boosh, The Great British Bake Off) in the ensemble cast are Ellie White (The Windsors), Marc Wootton ("High & Dry"), Duayne Boachie ("Blue Story"), Hugh Bonneville ("Downton Abbey"), Tamsin Greig ("Episodes"), Asim Chaudhry ("The Sandman"), Dolly Wells ("The Outlaws"), Joe Wilkinson ("Sex Education"), Mark Heap ("Friday Night Dinner"), Geoff McGivern ("Free Rein"), Michael Fielding ("The Mighty Boosh"), Samuel Leakey ("Gretel & Hansel") and Kiri Flaherty.

The series is set to debut on Apple TV+ on March 1.