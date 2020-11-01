The Cast of Community Reunited Again to Encourage Voting

✖

The 2020 election is happening on Tuesday which means we're seeing a lot of celebrities take to social media to encourage voting. Since quarantine started, there have also been a lot of virtual cast reunions. From The Princess Bride and Fast Times at Ridgemont High to Parks and Rec and Happy Days, many cast reunions and table reads have been happening lately in order to raise money for various charities or political campaigns. The cast of the Avengers and directors Joe and Anthony Russo even got together for a "Voters Assemble" event to support Joe Biden. Turns out, that's not the only cast the Russos gathered. Only a few months after the Community cast reunited for a table read, they've come together again (minus Donald Glover) in a very Community-esque video.

"Six seasons and a Zoom call... #HumanBeingsforBiden Head to vote.org or our story for voting information," the Russos wrote on Instagram. The brothers known for directing Avengers: Endgame were also executive producers on the NBC sitcom for the first three seasons. The video they shared features Joel McHale as Jeff Winger, Gillian Jacobs as Britta Perry, Danny Pudi as Abed Nadir, Alison Brie as Annie Edison, Yvette Nicole Brown Shirley Bennett, and Ken Jeong as Ben Chang. During the former study group's Zoom call, they discuss why they don’t plan to vote. Of course, in the end, they all change their minds after hearing a classic Winger speech. You can watch the video in the post below:

After they took part in the table read over the summer, the Community cast stuck around to record an episode of McHale and Jeong's "Darkest Timeline" podcast. There were a lot of fun moments in the recording, including Glover finding out he's not a part of the cast's group chat. Since there's been a huge resurgence in the Community fandom now that the show is on Netflix, there's also been more talk of the long-awaited movie. In fact, Harmon recently teased that it could finally be happening.

What did you think of this new Community video? Tell us in the comments!

All six seasons of Community (with the exception of one episode) are now streaming on Netflix.