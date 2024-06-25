Community Creator Asks Fans to Stop Harassing Donald Glover Over Movie Delays

Community is still getting the six seasons and a movie that were promised, but the movie is taking a lot longer to come to fruition than everyone expected. Community: The Movie, written by series creator Dan Harmon, was set to reunite the main cast of the series last year, but production was delayed due to the strikes. The project remains in limbo and a joke from Joel McHale about co-star Donald Glover's busy schedule has had people online thinking that Glover is to blame for the movie not happening yet. According to Harmon, that couldn't be further from the truth.

"I saw where Donald Glover said he's hearing from fans that they think he's the reason the movie's not happening sooner," Harmon told Variety in a recent interview. "I immediately wanted to get on my Instagram and say, 'Stop yelling at Donald! Do you want to scare this guy off?' He wants to do the movie, stop haranguing him! He's not the reason, no single human being could be the reason for delays. The frustrating thing is that our engine moves so slowly and so easily gets derailed and stuck. The timescale is so different for us than for the fans. The fans have 900 times more anxiety per minute to feel than this machine that ultimately gives them their movie."

Glover has become the most famous of the Community alum in the years since the series ended, but he had consistently voiced his excitement for his movie return since it was announced that he'd be participating. Just in May of this year, Glover told Deadline that he wasn't causing any holdups when it came to getting the Community movie done.

"Everybody is hating on me on the internet and it's not me," Glover said. "They're like, 'We know that you're the reason.' Maybe I was last year — maybe — but not this time."

It seems, according to Harmon, that Community is just taking a while to get into production because that's how things go in Hollywood sometimes. In the same interview, he confirmed that he's still tweaking the script as the eventual production looms.

"When you see me making fart videos on the Internet, don't worry that it means I've given up making the movie," Harmon said. "It's not how time or the industry work. If you see me doing something other than typing, it's not because I've stopped typing. It's because when I get on Instagram, I don't want to make videos about typing."