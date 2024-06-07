Countdown: The Flash's Jessica Camacho Joins Prime Video Thriller Series

The Watchmen and Another Life alum will join Jensen Ackles in the new series.

Prime Video's latest thriller series has found its female lead. Jessica Camacho has been cast alongside Jensen Ackles in the new Prime Video series Countdown. Countdown, which was officially given a series order earlier this week, is executive produced and showrun by Derek Haas, who is a veteran of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med. Camacho's filmography includes playing Cynthia Reynolds / Gypsy in The CW's The Flash, as well as Pirate Jenny on HBO's Watchmen series, and roles on Bosch: Legacy, Taken, and Another Life. Ackles will star in and executive produce Countdown.

On Countdown, Camacho will play Amber Oliveras, a Special Agent, Drug Enforcement Agency with 14 years on the job. Undercover in multiple operations. She's a badass who won't take crap from anyone. She's intrigued by this new opps team and though she seems to do well enough on her own, it'll be a nice change of pace working with others.

What Is Countdown About?

Countdown starts following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (played by Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions.

"I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on The Boys and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on Countdown," Ackles said in a statement. "I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our Countdown family to bring this story to life."

"We are incredibly excited to be back in business with Derek Haas. He has an undeniable ability to enthrall audiences with thrilling storytelling and heart. We cannot wait for Prime Video's global customers to experience this dynamic series, led by our very talented star, Jensen Ackles," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

"I am thrilled to be working again with Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders and all the excellent people they've assembled at Prime Video," added Haas. "I love making shows that keep you on the edge of your seat with nonstop action, drama, surprises, and suspense, and I can't wait to work with Jensen and for everyone to see Countdown."

Countdown will be released on Prime Video at a later date.