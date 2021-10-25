Cowboy Bebop Announces Live-Stream Event for First Netflix Trailer

Netflix is planning a special live-stream event for the live-action Cowboy Bebop‘s first trailer. After debuting Cowboy Bebop’s opening title sequence and the “Lost Session” teaser, an official trailer will give fans an extra look at the streamer’s adaptation of the fan-favorite anime created by Hajime Yatate. A western soundtrack greets viewers to a teaser for the Cowboy Bebop live-stream set for October 26th at 4 p.m. PT.

We also see a shot of the back of John Cho’s head with a red question mark on it. Cho plays the protagonist Spike Spiegel, and Netflix also promises exclusive rewards that can be unlocked for fans that show up early for the live-stream event. One can only guess at what some of these rewards could be, though they are more than likely some enticing Cowboy Bebop gear and goodies, which no superfan would turn down if given the chance.

Tomorrow. 4pm PST. Bring your own noodles. pic.twitter.com/GMILY4zmU5 — Cowboy Bebop (@bebopnetflix) October 25, 2021

Showrunner Andre Nemec recently discussed how the live-action show will continue the anime’s multicultural representation. Nemec believed this was one of the stronger aspects of the Cowboy Bebop anime, helping it to become a global phenomenon.

“I think anybody who’s a fan of Cowboy Bebop knows that Cowboy Bebop presents a multicultural view of the future, and so you will see elements of all cultures,” Nemec said. “It’s not a dystopian world presented in the anime. It’s a very beautiful imagining of a future. People are more bonded. It’s a cowboy show — so they’re a little violent, and people kill each other, and life is a little cheap — but the multiculturalism of the anime is what we translated to the screen as well.”

Nemec also explained what excited him about Cowboy Bebop, and how there is more to Spike Spiegel than his cool-and-calm demeanor:

“I think that the telling of that story was exciting to me because there were things in the anime that were alluded to and hinted at, and … I think that there’s a deep soul to Spike Spiegel, despite his laconic and sort of laissez-faire, brush-it-off presentation. To be able to tell a story about who you are, what made you who you are, and where you go from there was very dynamic to sit around and figure out.”

