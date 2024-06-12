Criminal TV Series Adds Better Call Saul Favorite to Cast

The cast of Prime Video's Criminal series is continuing to grow. This week, reports confirmed that Michael Mando (Better Call Saul), Gus Halper (Rustin), and Aliyah Camacho (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) have all joined the cast of Criminal. They join an ensemble cast for Criminal that already includes Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Richard Jenkins, Kadeem Hardison, Logan Browning, Pat Healy, Taylor Selé and John Hawkes. Criminal is based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips.

Halper will portray Ricky, an unstable guy who likes booze, coke, and speed (and not within moderation), Ricky Lawless has known Leo since they were teenagers. Like Leo, he's the son of a criminal — only his dad was the most-feared man in the city, Teeg Lawless. Camacho will play Angie, Greta's (Arjona) daughter. Angie is sharp, alert and maybe a little too adult for her age. Having lost her father at a young age, it is only she and her mom making their way through life. She has an idea of the kind of business her mom is in, no matter how much Greta tries to shield her. Mando will play Jeff, a plainclothes Vice detective who pretty much hates all of humanity, and he's looking to make a score screwing over anyone and everyone that is in his way. The kind of bad cop who uses his badge to shove others around and get them to do his bidding

What Is Criminal About?

The Criminal comic books weave a narrative tapestry out of the lives of various individuals committed to lives of crime who are connected by blood or consequence. Written by Brubaker with art by Phillips, the series was originally published under Marvel's Icon imprint, and has been published by Image Comics since 2016. The series has spawned ten volumes in total thus far: Coward, Lawless, The Dead and The Dying, Bad Night, The Sinners, The Last of the Innocent, Wrong Time, Wrong Place, My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies, Bad Weekend, and Cruel Summer. There have been years of attempts to adapt Criminal in live-action, beginning with a film adaptation that was set to be helmed by Kim Jee-Woon, but did not come to fruition.

"Sean and I have been building this world in our books for over a decade, and now to be able to bring it to life for Amazon is just incredible. And to have Amazon support the project the way they have, and show so much faith in my and Jordan's vision for the show is even more incredible," Brubaker said in a press release when the series was announced.

"Criminal is a beloved graphic novel created by the most iconic team in the history of comics," Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD wholly-owned development at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a press release. "I know our global Prime Video customers will immediately embrace this story, and I look forward to working with Ed, Jordan, and the team to bring it to the screen."

