Criminal: Prime Video Series Enlists Dear White People Star

The cast of Prime Video's Criminal continues to grow, and each new name has TV fans excited for the show's debut. Criminal is "an interlocking universe of crime stories" based on the multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. It was previously announced that the show was set to star Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Adria Arjona (Andor), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), and Kadeem Hardison (A Different World). Today, Deadline revealed Logan Browning (Dear White People) would also be joining the series.

Browning is set to play Jenny, "an Internal Affairs detective with a dry sense of humor and an absurdly calm demeanor. She presents as an even-tempered woman who appears to be without a care in the world. Jenny is very smart; her father was a criminal and she loves her job – which gives her the right to question, harass, terrify, and imprison cops all day long. Jenny was raised with Leo (Hunnam) as her playmate/buddy/blood brother for life."

Hunnam's Leo is described as "a brilliant master thief who sees all the angles and specializes in plans with no guns and no violence. Like a chess player, Leo thinks three moves ahead. Other crooks think he's a coward, especially compared to his father Tommy, who went to jail for murdering the most feared man in the city, Teeg Lawless."

Captain Marvel directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden are set to helm the first four episodes of Criminal. The Amazon MGM Studios production is being executive produced by Brubaker and Phillips in addition to Jordan Harper, Sarah Carbiener, and Phillip Barnett with Legendary Television serving as an executive producer.

Charlie Hunnam Could Have Played Green Arrow:

Hunnam talked with ComicBook at a Rebel Moon press event last year, and the actor revealed that he was once given the opportunity to play Green Arrow. "I never talked to [DCEU and Rebel Moon director, Zack Snyder] about it," Hunnam explained. "Honestly, I don't remember who. It was some people in suits, brought the idea to me and thought it would be terribly exciting for me to play Green Arrow and I did not share their enthusiasm."

"I don't know who Green Arrow is so I don't want to offend anyone," Hunnam added. "I looked at one picture and I was like, 'I'm not sure green's my color and I'm pretty sure spandex isn't my material.' Beyond that, I was like, one image, 'Thanks, not interested.'"

