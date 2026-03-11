Cult Cancelled Sci-Fi Show Returns With New Sequel Almost 40 Years On

Almost four decades ago, one of the greatest travesties in sci-fi came to pass when the BBC cancelled a great show without even allowing it to air for its planned run. It wasn’t the first show cancelled before its time, and it certainly won’t be the last, but the nature of the cancellation, and an enduring spirit among the fandom makes Star Cops‘ charm all the more endearing.

The show had great pedigreee too, as it was created by Chris Boucher, who had worked on Doctor Who and Blake’s 7. It was set in 2027 and centred on the International Space Police Force, led by Nathan Spring, and focused on crimes developed as a result of new technologies. And it’s back again, with another audio sequel from Big Finish, as Star Cops: Conflict – Prisoner and Escort is available now. Original stars David Calder (as Commander Nathan Spring), Linda Newton (as Chief Superintendent Pal Kenzy), and Trevor Cooper (as Inspector Colin Devis) are all back, as well as new additions Philip Olivier, Hannah Bristow, and Lynsey Murrell.

Star Cops: Conflict Trilogy Continues An Unfairly Canceled Sci-Fi Classic

Star Cops: Conflict – Prisoner and Escort takes up the story after the rising tensions of the first two parts, pushing Inspector Alice Okoro (Lynsey Murrell) into the lead role after she sat back in those chapters. Here, the action picks up as she collects a prisoner – Mitchell Kane (Homer Todiwala) – from Mars, but questions rise over the true nature of his crime.

So far, Big Finish has released three parts of Star Cops‘ Conflict series, with three more set for the rest of 2026. It’s still incredible to think that the beloved show – which was cancelled after 9 of its planned 10 episodes were released – has now released far more stories over the last 8 years than the BBC ever did. And to think it lay dormant for three decades before reconnecting with fans is just as impressive.

Big Finish Productions launched the new Star Cops stories in 2018 with the two-part Star Cops: Mother Earth, before 2019’s The Stuff of Life, and Star Cops: Mars. Since then, there have been 3 more major story runs up to 2024, before Conflict kicked off earlier in 2026. Three more episodes will follow Prisoner and Escort in the second half of the year (starting with part 4 in September).

Hopefully, the cumulative interest in Star Cops that his risen since 2018’s audio revival might see someone consider a live-action reboot. Hollywood and the major TV studios have a penchant for rebooting, after all, and there’s already an audience and a strong IP here.

Star Cops: Conflict – Prisoner and Escort is now available to purchase from www.bigfinish.com.