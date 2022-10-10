Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. to Star in Father/Son Sitcom for CBS

Real-life father and son comedians Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are returning to television — together. Wayans (In Living Color, My Wife and Kids) and Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings, New Girl) will co-star in a father-son multi-camera comedy for CBS, with Wayans co-writing the project with TV veteran Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing, Mr. Iglesias). The project, which does not yet have a title, is produced by The Neighborhood and Ghosts studio CBS Studios, where Wayans Jr. launched his production company Two Shakes Entertainment in 2018. Deadline first reported the news.

According to Deadline, the father-son sitcom "revolves around legendary talk radio host and happily divorced 'Poppa' (Wayans), who has to drag his grown son (Wayans Jr.) — who has all his charm and none of his drive — kicking and screaming into adulthood before he turns 40."

The Wayans are executive producing the new comedy with Hench. Wayans Jr. previously starred in the short-lived sitcom Happy Together which aired for one season on CBS.

That series featured an episode titled "Like Father, Like Son" — which was written by Craig Wayans, also part of the famed family — where the elder Wayans portrayed the father of Wayans Jr.'s character. After making his feature film debut in his father's 1994 film Blankman, the younger Wayans went on to appear in a recurring role on My Wife and Kids before joining the series as a staff writer.

Most recently, the elder Wayans starred as Roger Murtaugh in the Warner Bros. Television-produced Lethal Weapon TV series, which aired on FOX, and portrayed Willis Drummond in a Diff'rent Strokes special that aired as part of ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience in 2021.

Wayans Jr. also starred alongside his father on Showtime's sketch comedy The Underground, which the elder Wayan produced. In the years since, he played Coach on FOX's New Girl and has appeared on episodes of such sitcoms as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hoops, and Kenan.



The untitled Wayans comedy joins a slate of upcoming CBS series that includes The Never Game, Rescue: MIA, The Porch, Topangaland, and Game.

