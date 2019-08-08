Danny Trejo Cast In Sci-Fi Series Paragon

Danny Trejo is known for many things, including kicking ass in films like Machete, but know he is hopping aboard a brand new series that imagines a world where Heaven has been obliterated. Without Heaven to go to in the afterlife, there’s only a small piece of the afterlife for people to reside in, and Paragon will show the battle for what is called the Elysian between humans and even Death himself. The series is being created by Pikchure Zero Entertainment and is eying a launch in 2020, though no network has been confirmed yet (via THR).

As for Trejo, he will be playing the role of Kincaid, a half-dead leader of disbanded reapers, and we can’t wait to see what that looks like in action. You can take a look at Trejo’s character in the new photo from the series, which is included below.

Justin Price is directing the series and will also produce with his filmmaking partner Khu, and they are both excited to explore the premise that blends the science fiction and fantasy genres.

“We have always loved the sci-fi fantasy genre, and we wanted to create a series that explored one of the most intriguing questions of humanity,” Price said. “Where do we go when we die? And what would happen if Heaven no longer existed?”

As for what to compare it to, Price cites two other fan-favorite series that encapsulate the show’s tone.

“Paragon is an edgier and grittier cable style series in the vein of Firefly and Altered Carbon. I believe we have an electric hybrid that explores the human spectrum of dealing with loss and love in a stylistic way. Danny Trejo is outstanding as Kincaid, the half-dead leader of disbanded reapers.”

The show will have a first season of 7 episodes, and each one will be 43 minutes long. The series stars Trejo, Franziska Schissler, and Dilan Gwyn, and hopefully, we’ll get an actual trailer for the new series soon.

