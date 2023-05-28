Daredevil Star Vincent D'Onofrio Put on the Spot When Asked if Kingpin Bought Avengers Tower

Given Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sold Avengers Tower during the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming, the new owner of the iconic landmark has been a mystery within the Marvel Cinematic Universe for nearly five years. Outside of the Fantastic Four converting it into the Baxter Building, the team's iconic comic book headquarters, another prevailing theory is that it's now owned by one Wilson Fisk, the criminal mastermind better known as Kingpin.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis hosted a panel featuring Daredevil: Born Again stars Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox on Saturday and put the former in the spotlight by asking a simple-enough question: Does Kingpin now own Avengers Tower? Not wanting to spoil any potential plot points, D'Onofrio masterfully skirted around the question.

"I didn't know I was sitting with a real journalist," D'Onofrio joked at ICCCon Nashville, causing himself and Cox to chuckle.

Who owns Avengers Tower?

It's not the first time D'Onofrio has touched on the theory, revealing in 2021 he'd personally love to own such real estate. As for whether or not Kingpin owns it, the Full Metal Jacket alumnus wouldn't budge on making a potential reveal.

"I know that Vincent D'Onofrio would be interested in that if he could afford it, but unfortunately cannot," D'Onofrio jokes. "No, I don't know. I heard that too. That's the first time I've heard of anything like that. I have no idea. Are you asking me if I think it would be really cool? Yeah, it'd be really cool. Totally. I would love to do that."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

