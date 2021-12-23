Hawkeye: Vincent D’Onofrio Addresses Kingpin Avengers Tower Theories

Who purchased Avengers Tower in the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of New York City? Marvel fans have been asking that question ever since Tony Stark’s former Avengers HQ was closed down and sold off during the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming. The new Hawkeye Disney+ series gave fans the biggest tease of revealing the new Avengers Tower owner – but never actually committed to the reveal. Well, Hawkeye did make one other big reveal about a clandestine power in the NYC streets: Kingpin, who is (once again) played by Netflix’s Daredevil star, Vincent D’Onofrio.

Now that the Hawkeye finale episode has fully re-introduced D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in the MCU, fans have had a lot of theories that Kingpin is the new owner of Avengers Tower. When speaking with ComicBook.com about his future in the MCU, D’Onofrio addressed theories that Avengers Tower is now ‘Fisk Tower’:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I know that Vincent D’Onofrio would be interested in that if he could afford it, but unfortunately cannot,” D’Onofrio jokes. “No, I don’t know. I heard that too. That’s the first time I’ve heard of anything like that. I have no idea. Are you asking me if I think it would be really cool? Yeah, it’d be really cool. Totally. I would love to do that.”

While there is no direct connection between Avengers Tower and Kingpin in Marvel Comics, there is a building known as “Fisk Towers” which has been a staple of the villain in comics, TV shows (Spider-Man: The Animated Series), and films (Daredevil 2003). That’s all to say: there’s definite room for a new version of the Fisk Tower concept in the MCU.

Kingpin is a villain of two natures: his public facade as a successful businessman, which hides his true nature as a powerful, cunning, and utterly ruthless crime boss. Fisk Towers is meant to be the embodiment of its namesake: large, powerful, publicly seen as a shining beacon of industry when it really is a fortress for Fisk to hide in, a headquarters for his criminal enterprises, and a data center for his network of surveillance, spies, and information trafficking. With Fisk Towers, Kingpin truly has a castle from which to run his criminal empire.

It’s been such a popular theory that MCU Kingpin’s Fisk Tower will be the old Avengers Tower largely because such a move would make a lot of sense in the context of the MCU. The closing of Avengers Tower resulted in Vulture and in his crew getting info on how to heist the materials; Hawkeye showed how Avengers Compound closing was similarly turned into a black market sale that became an opportunity for a violent heist job. All of these being connected through Kingpin would be the most sensible explanation possible – and having the villain use Avengers Tower as both his public statement of being a righteous man, and the secret lair of all kinds of new schemes and dangers, would be great. It could also be the very location where Fisk and co. house their own team of villains masquerading as heroes: The Thunderbolts.

Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+.