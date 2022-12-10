Daredevil: Born Again Fan Art Transforms Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Into White Tiger

Marvel Studios is getting ready to enter the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will start it off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Phase Five will also give us a Daredevil reboot series called Daredevil: Born Again and it will feature an eighteen episode first season. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are the only actors that are set to return from the original series so far with Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt all expected to join the cast. Daredevil: Born Again is being written and executive producer by Matt Corman and Chris Ord and is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2024. While the official cast is being ironed out, it seems that there's one person that is heavily rumored to join the series. Wednesday's Jenna Ortega is rumored to play the White Tiger in the series and even though that should be taken with a grain of salt, fans are pretty excited. One fan even went as far as creating a new piece of fan art that shows how the actress could look as the character.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink designed a new piece of fan art that shows how the Wednesday star could look as the MCU's White Tiger. The design omits the character's iconic mask but shows off a very realistic interpretation of the white suit. Ortega fits right in as the character and if the rumors are true I bet she will quickly become a fan favorite in Daredevil: Born Again. You can check out the fan art below!

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about the fan art? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!