The Punisher Fans Might Be Able to Expect Character's Return Sooner Than Thought

Tuesday brought forth a substantial amount of news regarding Marvel's upcoming Daredevil revival. The bad news for fans is that the likes of Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll reportedly won't be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe while on the flip side, it was revealed Jon Bernthal is set to reprise his role as Frank Castle—perhaps better known as The Punisher—in Daredevil: Born Again. While it's only been said Bernthal will be in Daredevil, there's a chance that fans could see the actor's return much sooner.

Hidden away in THR's initial Punisher report is the fact both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will play sizable roles in Echo, the upcoming Disney+ starring Hawkeye standout Alaqua Cox. The only thing is—Marvel Studios has yet to confirm Charlie Cox's involvement in the series. While most expect the Man Without Fear, it's only D'Onofrio that's been confirmed by the studio to appear in the series.

Given previous reports that Cox's Matt Murdock will be on the lookout for an old friend as a part of his Echo story arc, it stands to reason that that friend is one Frank Castle. While it's all but guaranteed he'll be referenced, it's also possible the character could flat-out appear in the series given the show still has to undergo reshoots and additional photography. Even if it skipped reshoots, Daredevil: Born Again began filming this week, and it's always possible the crews on the series could be shooting some pickup shots featuring Bernthal to use in Echo.

Either way, it's become increasingly likely fans could see the on-screen return of Bernthal this year should Echo hold its 2023 release window.

Echo is set for release this year while Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil, The Defenders limited series, and Hawkeye can all be seen on Disney+.

