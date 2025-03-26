Daredevil: Born Again Brought Back a Fan-Favorite MCU Character (But Not How Fans Expect)

Daredevil: Born Again has crossed its mid-season mark with compelling character development and unexpected surprises. The series has excelled at weaving the larger MCU narrative into its storytelling, from Frank Castle’s (Jon Bernthal) return as The Punisher to subtle Spider-Man references that acknowledge the web-slinger’s continued heroics across New York City. Beyond these cameos, the show has deeply explored the complexities of vigilantism through characters like Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), whose tragic journey as White Tiger highlighted the dangers faced by those who take justice into their own hands. As the series continues its dark exploration of Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) world, Episode 6 delivers another surprising connection to the wider MCU with the return of a fan-favorite character from Hawkeye, further strengthening the connective tissue of Marvel’s street-level universe.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 6

Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), who was introduced in Hawkeye as Eleanor Bishop’s (Vera Farmiga) charming but suspicious fiancé, makes his return to the MCU in Episode 6 of Daredevil: Born Again. His appearance comes in two distinct but equally important moments that reveal what the character has been doing since the events of Hawkeye. The first glimpse of Jack arrives during an interview segment on The BB Report, where reporter BB Urich (Genneya Walton) is shown viral footage of a vigilante known as “Swordsman” taking down criminals in New York City. This brief but significant scene confirms that Jack has embraced heroism, transforming his exceptional swordsmanship into a force for good. This development marks a sharp contrast from Jack’s comic book counterpart, who traditionally operated as a villain, showcasing the MCU’s continued willingness to reimagine characters in surprising ways.

Jack Duquesne’s second appearance occurs at Mayor Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) high-society dinner party, where Jack attends as a wealthy New York socialite. During this tense gathering, Fisk attempts to convince the city’s elite to fund his ambitious Red Hook port renovation project. Jack, recognizing the mayor’s true nature from their previous encounters with the Tracksuit Mafia, delivers a warning to Fisk. He reminds the self-proclaimed savior of New York that despite their different methods, the socialites in attendance wield considerable power, capable of ending careers with just a simple phone call. This confrontation establishes that Jack is fighting against Fisk’s criminal empire on two fronts: publicly as the vigilante Swordsman and privately as an influential member of high society attempting to limit Fisk’s growing power.

Marvel Studios Keeps Subverting Expectations With Jack Duquesne, AKA the Swordsman

When the Swordsman was first introduced in Hawkeye, Marvel Studios deliberately played with audience expectations, positioning Jack as suspicious through his sword collection, involvement with the black market auction, and family ties to the criminal Duquesne legacy. Knowing the Swordsman is traditionally a villain, Marvel Comics readers were impatiently waiting for the series to reveal Jack was the mastermind behind the Tacksuit Mafia assaults. Hawkeye subverted these expectations by revealing Jack as largely innocent, framed by Eleanor Bishop for her own crimes, and ultimately willing to use his skills to protect others during the final battle at Rockefeller Center.

Daredevil: Born Again takes this redemptive arc to its logical conclusion by showing that Jack has fully embraced heroism in the absence of the Avengers and other high-profile heroes. His adoption of the “Swordsman” moniker indicates a deliberate choice to use his talents for good, adding another layer to the show’s examination of how civilians respond to an increasingly dangerous New York City. While Matt Murdock has temporarily abandoned his Daredevil persona due to personal tragedy, Jack has stepped into the vigilante role, filling the vacuum left by Daredevil’s absence and continuing the legacy of non-powered heroes protecting their communities. Additionally, Jack’s transformation into the Swordsman provides a fascinating counterpoint to Kate Bishop’s (Hailee Steinfeld) development as a hero, suggesting that her influence may have inspired Jack to take a more active role in protecting others.

Jack’s return also parallels the journeys of both Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, as yet another character with a dual identity. However, while Matt struggles with the morality of his vigilantism and Fisk uses his public persona to mask criminal intentions, Jack seems to have found balance between his two worlds. His confrontation with Fisk at the dinner party demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of power dynamics, showing that Jack recognizes that sometimes the most effective resistance comes not through violence but through social influence and economic pressure.

