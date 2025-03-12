Daredevil: Born Again White Tiger Plot Serves as a Bittersweet Farewell to Kamar de los Reyes

Daredevil: Born Again marks the long-anticipated return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in a true revival of the Netflix era of Marvel series. Besides bringing back many familiar faces from the Defenders saga, the new Disney+ series introduces Hector Ayala to the MCU, a character known to comic book readers as the vigilante White Tiger. Portrayed by Kamar de los Reyes, Ayala becomes central to the storyline of the early episodes when his legal case draws Matt Murdock back to the courtroom. However, what should be a celebrated addition to Marvel’s live-action universe carries an undeniable weight of sadness. De los Reyes passed away on Christmas Eve 2023 at age 56 after battling cancer, making his performance as Hector Ayala his final role and adding profound emotional resonance to his scenes in the series.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 3

Episode 2 introduces Hector Ayala as a man facing murder charges after an incident at a subway station. Hector intervened when he witnessed someone being assaulted, unaware the attackers were undercover police officers. During the confrontation, one officer accidentally fell onto the tracks and was killed. Despite this being a tragic accident, Hector is accused of murder. Matt Murdock’s enhanced senses detect that Hector is being physically abused at the police station and pressured to sign a false confession, compelling him to take the case. As their attorney-client relationship develops, viewers learn that Hector possesses a mystical amulet, which gives him enhanced abilities and allows him to protect New York City as the vigilante White Tiger.

De los Reyes brings depth to Ayala, portraying him with quiet dignity that makes the character compelling from his first moments on screen. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, de los Reyes also connects with his own cultural heritage in his portrayal of the Puerto Rican superhero. This authentic representation honors the character’s comic book origins while bringing a genuine cultural perspective to the role.

Art Imitates Life in White Tiger’s Tragic MCU Journey

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

The White Tiger storyline takes a devastating turn in Episode 3, creating one of the most emotionally wrenching moments in Marvel television. After Matt successfully defends Hector and secures his acquittal, Hector returns to vigilantism. Shortly after resuming his mission to protect the innocent, he is gunned down by an assailant wearing the Punisher’s skull emblem. This abrupt and violent conclusion to White Tiger’s story would be shocking on its own merits. However, the knowledge that de los Reyes himself has passed away creates an emotional resonance that transcends typical fictional storytelling. The production team couldn’t have anticipated the real-world context surrounding this performance when filming. Still, the timing leads to a viewing experience where fiction and reality intertwine in profoundly moving ways.

A particularly touching scene gains additional significance in light of de los Reyes’ passing. During a conversation with Matt about his Puerto Rican upbringing, Hector reflects on the beaches of his homeland and the distinctive sounds of native coquí frogs that call through the night. He explains that while tourists may find the sound disruptive, for him it represents the comfort of home. Matt assures Hector that he will hear those sounds again after proving his innocence. This promise makes the character’s subsequent murder even more heartrending, as his hope of returning home is permanently extinguished.

The production team underscores this tragedy with a powerful artistic choice. As Hector’s body falls and his killer walks away, the episode cuts directly to credits, accompanied not by music but by the sounds of those same Puerto Rican frogs calling in darkness. This forces the audience to sit with the distress rather than transitioning away quickly. Plus, what was intended as a somber moment now serves as an unintentional yet fitting tribute to de los Reyes himself, with the sounds that represented home to the character becoming a farewell to the actor who portrayed him.

De los Reyes’ performance as White Tiger also evokes the character’s importance to Marvel history. When Hector Ayala debuted in “Deadly Hands of Kung Fu” #19 in 1975, he broke new ground during a period when comics were only beginning to embrace greater diversity. While Black Panther predated White Tiger as Marvel’s first Black superhero, and characters like Shang-Chi represented Asian heroes, Hector Ayala was a pioneering figure for Latino representation. Furthermore, Hector Ayala holds significant historical importance in comics as Marvel’s first Latino superhero to headline his own stories.

That de los Reyes, with his Puerto Rican heritage, was chosen for this role shows Marvel Studios’ current commitment to authentic casting and cultural respect. Though White Tiger’s MCU journey is tragically brief, his inclusion acknowledges a critical piece of Marvel’s publishing history and brings a historically significant character to screen. De los Reyes’ performance honors that legacy while creating a new interpretation of the character for contemporary audiences. While viewers might mourn the lost potential of White Tiger’s story in the MCU, his brief but impactful appearance stands as a testament to de los Reyes’ talent and a poignant farewell to a versatile actor whose final role connected him with his cultural roots.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Disney+ every Tuesday.

