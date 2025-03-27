How Does Daredevil: Born Again Connect to Ms. Marvel?

Daredevil: Born Again has steadily established itself as a core component of the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite its grittier, street-level focus. While the series primarily concerns itself with Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) personal journey after retiring as Daredevil and Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) political ascension to become New York City’s mayor, the show has not hesitated to acknowledge the wider Marvel universe it inhabits. From confirming Spider-Man continues his neighborhood heroics post-No Way Home to acknowledge general public awareness of Skrulls after Secret Invasion, Born Again subtly reminds viewers that this corner of Hell’s Kitchen exists in the same world as cosmic threats and multiversal adventures. Episode 5 of Daredevil: Born Again furthers these connections by directly linking to one of Marvel’s newest heroes, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

WARNING: Spoilers below for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 5

In Episode 5 of Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock visits New York Mutual Bank seeking a loan to expand his struggling law practice. Instead of meeting with his expected contact, Mr. Aldrich, Matt is receptioned by assistant bank manager Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapur), the father of Kamala Khan from Ms. Marvel. Yusuf’s connection to the superhero world is immediately established through a Ms. Marvel Funko Pop figure prominently displayed on his desk, and the two discuss how the masked heroine is the protector of Jersey City. Yusuf also speaks about his family and his daughter Kamala, who he says is visiting some friend in California — the subtle nod explains why Ms. Marvel is nowhere to be seen once things go south. Despite Matt’s passionate pitch about his firm’s importance to the community and their generally friendly exchange, Yusuf regretfully informs him that Murdock & McDuffie is too financially overleveraged for loan approval.

Soon after Matt leaves the bank, armed robbers in colored masks storm New York Mutual and take everyone hostage. From the street, Matt hears the commotion and returns to help. Using his enhanced abilities without revealing his Daredevil identity, Matt works alongside Yusuf to protect the hostages and distract the robbers long enough for the police to act. Together, they help thwart the robbery, showing that Yusuf answers to the same heroic calling as his daughter.

Daredevil: Born Again Has Matt Murdock Meeting Kamala Khan (Off-Screen)

After the robbery is resolved, Yusuf and Matt reconnect to discuss what happened. Impressed by Matt’s actions during the crisis and sympathetic to his financial challenges, Yusuf invites Matt to join the Khan family for dinner at their home in Jersey City. Although he can’t simply approve a loan to Murdock & McDuffie, Yusuf is willing to use his banking expertise to brainstorm ways to make Matt’s law firm more financially viable. Matt accepts the invitation, directly connecting with the Khan household and establishing a clear pathway for Daredevil and Ms. Marvel to fight side-by-side in the future.

While the dinner at the Khan residence happens off-screen, Daredevil: Born Again suggests Matt and Kamala have now met in the MCU’s timeline. Given Matt’s heightened senses, it’s reasonable to assume he would detect something unusual about Kamala, perhaps the energy signature of her cosmic bangle. That means this quiet crossover lays the groundwork for future interactions between these heroes. Though fans might be disappointed not to witness their first meeting, it’s interesting to see Marvel Studios’ maturation in building interconnected storytelling. Rather than relying on flashy cameos or post-credit scenes, these organic character connections create a more believable shared universe where relationships develop naturally before heroes inevitably join forces against larger threats.

