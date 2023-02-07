Daredevil: Born Again Star Says Fans Will Be Surprised by Reboot

Rest assured Daredevil: Born Again is going to be just as exciting as Netflix's original Daredevil series, even though the two are set to be very different than one another. That much comes from the Kingpin of crime himself Vincent D'Onofrio, who recently talked a little about the upcoming reboot with some fans over Twitter. In addition to confirming filming has yet to start, the fan-favorite actor teased what fans can expect from the revived Disney+ show.

"It's going to be very very cool. Very different than the Netflix show which was as we know was amazing," the actor tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "Yet this is brand new and really smart. We are going to surprise everyone with it. And yes it's going to be really cool."

Little is known about the series itself, other than the fact D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox are the only two actors confirmed to return to the property. In addition to the returning stars, a handful of actors are joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time including Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and The Book of Mormon's Nikki James.

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Born Again star Charlie Cox told NME last December. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

