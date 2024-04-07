Daredevil: Born Again Fans Demand Return of Turk Barrett to Come Back

The first part of Daredevil: Born Again has finished filming, but not before revealing the return of another major character. In another series of set photos released Sunday, Ayelet Zurer's Vanessa Fisk was seen filming a scene Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. Prior to the show's post-strike reshuffling, it was believed Sandrine Holt had joined the cast as Vanessa. Now that Zurer has joined a series of other actors returning from the Netflix series including Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), and Wilson Bethel (Bullseye), fans are hoping another familiar face will be seen once more.

As some have pointed out on social media, Rob Morgan's Turk Barrett has yet to be seen in set photos. Though a bit player through Netflix's DefendersVerse, Barrett became a fan-favorite for often serving as comedic relief across the streamer's line of Marvel shows. After a series of film appearances in pictures like Don't Look Up, Smile, and Mudbound, Morgan's star has never been brighter, leading some to think he could have a bigger role in the MCU—keep scrolling to see what people are saying.