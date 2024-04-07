Daredevil: Born Again Fans Demand Return of Turk Barrett to Come Back
Daredevil fans are hoping Turk Barrett returns in Born Again.
The first part of Daredevil: Born Again has finished filming, but not before revealing the return of another major character. In another series of set photos released Sunday, Ayelet Zurer's Vanessa Fisk was seen filming a scene Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. Prior to the show's post-strike reshuffling, it was believed Sandrine Holt had joined the cast as Vanessa. Now that Zurer has joined a series of other actors returning from the Netflix series including Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), and Wilson Bethel (Bullseye), fans are hoping another familiar face will be seen once more.
As some have pointed out on social media, Rob Morgan's Turk Barrett has yet to be seen in set photos. Though a bit player through Netflix's DefendersVerse, Barrett became a fan-favorite for often serving as comedic relief across the streamer's line of Marvel shows. After a series of film appearances in pictures like Don't Look Up, Smile, and Mudbound, Morgan's star has never been brighter, leading some to think he could have a bigger role in the MCU—keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Always Grateful
If Brett Mahoney and Turk Barrett are in Born Again I will always be grateful 🙏— Smv 🕸 (@Smv_of_Heroes) January 31, 2024
All I Care About
All I want to know is if Rob Morgan is returning as Turk Barrett? That's all I care about. https://t.co/wNO00SC54y— Chancellor Agard 🇬🇾 (@chancelloragard) March 15, 2024
Desperately Need
I desperately need Rob Morgan to return as Turk Barrett too https://t.co/YPFC1ac6fF— Ryan (@Silver_Comics11) April 7, 2024
All a Waste
But if we don't have Rob Morgan back as Turk Barrett, then this is all a waste pic.twitter.com/k8KV2vEvrO— Cooper Hood (@MovieCooper) April 7, 2024
*****
