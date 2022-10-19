Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox Training With MMA Fighter to Prepare for Marvel Series

Marvel Studios has been working hard at integrating their characters from across the multiverse, and they officially introduced a fan favorite during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Charlie Cox made his triumphant return as Matt Murdock to defend Peter Parker in the film after he was accused of heinous crimes by Mysterio. The actor recently returned as the full-blown Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and it was perfect. Cox will return in full for Echo with a full reboot of his series called Daredevil: Born Again, and he has to prepare for the part. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed that he's training with an MMA fighter for the series.

"Enough to get through it and enough to do it. I was pretty sore and achy. I had just finished filming something, and I had to fly in to do it all," Cox told the trade. "So I had a few days to work with the stunt team and do all that kind of stuff. Getting used to the suit again was also a challenge, but there was enough there for them to use a significant amount of what I actually shot. I'm finishing up a project at the moment in Dublin, and I've been working with an amazing MMA trainer over here. So I've started to do some training with him to get ready for next year. So it's been really fun to do that again and take it to a new level."

Daredevil looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

