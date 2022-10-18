Charlie Cox Breaks Silence on Daredevil's Gold and Red Costume in She-Hulk

Charlie Cox has made a truimphant return to the role of Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but he definitely looks different than he did in his groundbreaking Netflix series from the 2010s. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law re-introduced us to Daredevil, and gave us a first-time introduction to his new superhero costume, with its red-and-gold color scheme. Marvel Comics fans were thrilled to see Daredevil's latest onscreen suit provided a major head nod to his earliest looks – but how does Charlie Cox feel about being in the new suit?

Following She-Hulk's big finale episode, Charlie Cox is getting to finally break silence on this new MCU version of Daredevil, who was teased for nearly a year before we got to this point. First, Cox made a "surprise" return as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, then early She-Hulk trailers promised that we'd see the full-fledged Daredevil character arrive, before his new Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again arrives. Marvel fans have had a lot of time to process the fact that Daredevil is back with a new look – and apparently it was a quite a surprising milestone for Charlie Cox, as well.

"When we were getting ready to shoot it, they took me out to Los Angeles to have a suit fitting, which I just assumed was to make sure that the old one still fit," Cox explained to Variety. "I showed up at this warehouse. Hanging in a bag on a railing was my suit that I recognized as the one I'd worn in the show before."

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The actor certainly seems to be in keeping with his character – at least when it comes to a lack of vision:

"While I was waiting, there was one computer-generated drawing on the wall of some other superhero. I was looking at it, like 'Oh, that guy's cool.' And then I looked more carefully, and I was like, 'Wait, that guy's me.' It was a rendering of this gold and red suit and I was like, "Oh my God, that is so cool." It's such a great homage to some of the earlier Daredevil runs. I got goosebumps thinking about this moment, putting it on and the fans' reaction."

Well, Charlie Cox can rest assured that Marvel fans went NUTS for his new look as Daredevil, as soon as they saw him in the suit. While not everyone loved the more loose and comedic take on Daredevil/Matt Murdock that She-Hulk offered, it's equally safe to say that Cox charmed most of the MCU fans as much as he ever thrilled the Netflix crowd.

She-Hulk is streaming on Disney+. Daredevil will next return in Marvel's Echo series.