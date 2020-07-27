Daredevil Actor Peter Shinkoda Reveals More Details About His Issues With Marvel Television

✖

Saturday afternoon, Peter Shinkoda participated in an event hosted by the organizers behind the #SaveDaredevil movement. #SaveDaredevilCon, as it was called, featured content from a wide array of creators involved in the hit Netflix show from both sides of the camera. When Shinkoda appeared for a live stream alongside fellow Daredevil actors Geoff Cantor and Tom Walker, the actor used his time to speak to the social injustices he faced during the production of the show. Shinkoda had played Noba in the first two seasons of the show, a member of The Hand and an ally to Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Now, Shinkoda has added some more background to his issues with the production house behind Daredevil. According to Shinkoda, Marvel Television allegedly forgot to invite him and Wai Ching Ho to the red carpet premiere of Daredevil Season Two, even though the two were major antagonists in the series.

#WaiChingHo aka #MadameGao and I, aka #Nobu of #Daredevil weren't at the season 2 premiere...because we weren't invited. Wai was insulted...and that pissed me off A LOT. We found out about the event as it live-streamed. "They" were sorry we were "overlooked". #HellsKitchen pic.twitter.com/S6i8FSHiBt — Peter Shinkoda (@PeterShinkoda) July 26, 2020

"Wai Ching Ho aka Madame Gao and I aka Nobu of Daredevil weren't at the season 2 premiere...because we weren't invited," Shinkoda tweeted Sunday afternoon. "Wai was insulted...and that pissed me off A LOT. We found out about the event as it live-stream. 'They' were sorry we were 'overlooked.'"

In his initial panel appearance on Saturday, Shinkoda said he was told "many times by many of the writers and showrunners" that the show's writers room was told not to use Asian characters.

"I'm kind of reluctant to say this, but I'm going to take it and I apologize to Tommy [Walker] and Geoff [Cantor] that I'm going to take this moment, but I have to because...I just have to. I'm not really into protecting certain things anymore." Shinkoda said in the Zoom live stream. "Jeph Loeb told the writers room not to write for Nobu and Gao — and this was reiterated many times by many of the writers and showrunners — that 'nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people. There were three previous Marvel movies, a trilogy called Blade that was made where Wesley Snipes kills 200 Asians each movie because nobody gives a sh-t, so don't write about Nobu and Gao,' so they were forced to put their storyline down and drop it."

Cover photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

