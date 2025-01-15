Is Daredevil: Born Again Season 4 of the Netflix Series?

Matt Murdock and Marvel’s cast of street-level characters are back for Daredevil: Born Again. After making brief appearances across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo, Daredevil: Born Again gives the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen the spotlight in gritty fashion. It’s that gritty tone highlighted in a new Daredevil: Born Again trailer that has fans harkening back to Daredevil’s time on Netflix while also questioning Daredevil: Born Again‘s place in the timeline. It’s been an ongoing question when you consider many of the characters from the three seasons of Daredevil are returning for the Disney+ series. It’s almost like Daredevil: Born Again serves as a fourth season, but is it really?

For many Marvel fans who haven’t kept up with all the reports and behind-the-scenes shakeups with the making of Daredevil: Born Again may assume that it’s continuing the story from Netflix. A season 4 of Marvel’s Daredevil more or less. The Daredevil: Born Again trailer features looks at Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Punisher (Jon Bernthal), and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel). These characters appeared throughout Daredevil‘s Netflix run and Daredevil: Born Again will theoretically address events that took place in the past.

There are clues we can glean from the new Daredevil trailer that should let us know if the show is or is not season 4. Let’s take a look.

Wilson Fisk knows Matt Murdock is Daredevil

Image credit: Giovanni Rufino/MARVEL television.

One thing that makes the feud between Daredevil and Kingpin so fascinating is that the villain, in this case Wilson Fisk, knows Daredevil’s secret identity. This famously happened in the “Born Again” storyline from the comics, which the Disney+ series is named after. But in the MCU, Kingpin learned Matt Murdock is Daredevil during season 3. Our new trailer for Daredevil: Born Again begins with Matt and Wilson Fisk sitting across from each other in a diner.

Kingpin asks Matt why he stopped being a vigilante, which is left open-ended for viewers to learn as the series progresses. But that’s our first piece of evidence that Netflix’s Daredevil influences Daredevil: Born Again.

Matt Murdock, Karen Page, and Foggy are back together again

image credit: Giovanni Rufino/MARVEL television

Daredevil season 3 concluded with a reunion between Matt Murdock, Karen Page, and Foggy Nelson. They even suggested that they all start working together again, reuniting the Nelson & Murdock law firm. Before Daredevil: Born Again underwent a creative overhaul, there were reports that it tried to set up a new status quo by not referencing past seasons. Charlie Cox even confirmed that one of the characters was going to be rebooted for Daredevil: Born Again.

“Elden wasn’t invited to join the show at first… they had written in a cameo in the first episode to end the link between the shows and give the old fans closure, they scrapped that in the new version,” Cox said in an appearance at GalaxyCon Raleigh earlier this year. Instead, the Disney+ series pivoted as Daredevil: Born Again fired its writers and directors, going away from a reboot and leaning into its past. That means the likes of Karen, Foggy, and Punisher are back with open arms.

Wilson Fisk is Mayor of New York City

image credit: marvel television

When we last left Wilson Fisk in Daredevil season 3, he was going back to jail after almost ruining Daredevil’s life. We now go from Inmate Wilson Fisk to the newly-elected Mayor of New York City Wilson Fisk, picking up from the events of Marvel’s Echo and Hawkeye. Talk about a turnaround. Of course, this borrows from yet another storyline in the comics where Kingpin became Mayor.

There’s nothing from any of the three seasons of Daredevil that would let you know this was the way Kingpin’s story would go, but it does set up some interesting subplots for a new show. How will Daredevil handle his biggest enemy getting this type of power? And what will Daredevil do to take it all away from him?

Daredevil’s lineup of masks

image credit: marvel television

Costume aficionados will love the shoutout to Daredevil’s various masks in the new trailer. There are five in total, including what looks like two red ones we’ve seen Daredevil wear on Netflix, and the yellow mask from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The only mask missing is his homemade black mask to go with his all-black suit.

The masks serve as a reminder of Daredevil’s past while also setting up his future. Wilson Bethel, who plays Bullseye, confirmed that there’s a time jump between the last season of Daredevil and the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

“So there’s kind of like this funny thing stepping back after five years where Born Again will pick up with that amount of time having transpired,” Bethel said. “The show doesn’t pick up the day after we last saw it. It picks up five years later. And so in theory, these are characters who have all lived five years of life and all of the twists and turns that you take in the meantime. So whether or not even those stories are necessarily on screen, there’s just that little extra bit of life in there, which I think is… as an actor, it gives you an opportunity to bring whatever your own journey has been in that time and they get sort of a little longer in the tooth.”

Daredevil: Born Again IS Season 4 of the Netflix series

image credit: marvel television

In conclusion, we can say that while Marvel may not refer to Daredevil: Born Again as the fourth season of the Netflix series, it continues those storylines to the point where you could think of it as a season 4. We have a confirmed time jump and the creative overhaul to bring Daredevil: Born Again in line with what came before it.

The best thing is this is what the fans wanted out of Daredevil’s return. The raw action and bloody violence that became a trademark of Daredevil on Netflix, only this time it’s happening on the family-friendly Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4th.