Marvel Reveals New Look at Daredevil: Born Again (With Updated Costume)

Marvel Studios has released a new image from Daredevil: Born Again, giving fans an updated look at Daredevil’s costume. Daredevil: Born Again has been one of the more anticipated Marvel Studios projects in the last year; the Netflix Daredevil was a favorite of fans and critics alike. Fans got a taste of the MCU Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, where the character wore an updated version of the yellow-and-red costume, which was the character’s first costume in the comics. This costume was never seen in the original Netflix show, and Daredevil wearing it made fans question just what costume he’d wear going forward in the MCU.

However, Daredevil’s red costume is by far his best-known costume, and images released for the show had the hero in a new version of that costume. The newest image is a headshot of Daredevil, showing Daredevil’s mask and shoulders in great detail. This picture will only serve to inflame fans who have been patiently awaiting the new Daredevil show since its original announcement in July 2022. Fans have gotten more information since then, learning that the show would see the return of characters like Vincent D’Onfrio’s Kingpin and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, and it was of many Disney+ trailers released in the past month.

Daredevil: Born Again has been a source of high anxiety for fans. Many feared that the gritty, violent feel of the original show wouldn’t be brought over for the first MCU installment, but Marvel Studios has shown they have no problem getting R-rated with Deadpool & Wolverine. The show is named after the classic Daredevil comic of the same name by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli. That story was all about Kingpin finding out Daredevil’s secret identity from Karen Page, who had become a heroin addict in the comics, and proceeded to take apart the hero’s life. “Born Again” is considered among the best Daredevil stories of them all, and stands tall among Marvel’s greatest stories. While the show almost certainly won’t follow the comic word for word, the fact that the show is named after that story made fans of Daredevil very excited.

There are high hopes for the show, and if it even meets a third of the quality of its source material it will meet those expectations. Daredevil on Netflix has long been a favorite of Marvel fans, so Daredevil: Born Again has a lot riding on it. Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 4th, 2025 on Disney+