‘Daria’ to Get a Reboot From MTV Studios

MTV is bringing viewers a blast from the past, resurrecting quite a few shows that haven’t been seen on the network in quite some time, including a reboot of the beloved animated series, Daria.

Earlier today, the network announced plans to launch MTV Studios, where it will produce original content for other buyers. Essentially, MTV Studios will focus on reboots, revivals, and spin-offs of its classic library, and then sell those productions to other networks and streaming services.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The initial slate for MTV Studios includes an updated version Made, the live-action reboot of Aeon Flux, a new edition of The Real World, and a reimagining of Daria, which will be titled Daria and Jodie.

This new series will be a different take on the 1990s feminist series from writer Grace Edwards (Inside Amy Schumer). Here’s the official synopsis that MTV release for the series:

The iconic animated franchise is reinvented through the eyes of heroine Daria Morgendorffer and one of her closest friends Jodie Landon. These two smart young women take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race.

According to Deadline, shows like The Real World, Aeon Flux, and Daria & Jodie are all being pitched to streaming platforms, including Hulu, Netflix, and Apple.

It may seem odd that MTV wants to outsource its new productions, but network president Chris McCarthy said that most younger viewers are looking to streaming services for content, rather and traditional TV.

“It is a little bit more limiting than it used to be,” McCarthy said of cable broadcasting, “so the stories that we tell on traditional cable are going to be very different than the stories we would tell in SVOD.

“Because the younger side of MTV’s traditional target demo of persons 12-34, the 12 to 17-year-olds, do most of their viewing online, MTV plans to reach them there. (Anything for) the younger set of the demo is going to be more on the SVOD partners. Anything in the 20 plus is going to be more for our traditional cable platform. Things that are in the animation space, things that are in pure music longform, things that are in the teen and high school space — those are the things that we’re going to be looking more in the SVOD space. The traditional amplified and louder versions of unscripted reality, we’re going to continue to focus on that in cable.”

Are you excited to see Daria return to TV? What streaming service do you think will pick up the new series? Let us know your predictions in the comments!