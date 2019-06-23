The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to Get a Prequel Comic

Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance prequel series will debut on Netflix later this summer, but if the upcoming series doesn’t take you far enough into Thra’s past, then you’re in luck. A new comic book series from Boom Studios is set to be a prequel to the prequel series, taking fans to a time before the famed rebellion the Netflix series will show.

According to Boom Studios (via io9) a 12-issue series entitled Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will be out this September, written by Nicole Andelfinger (Adventure Time, Lumberjanes) with art by Matias Basla (Sparrowhawk). The comic book will take readers into the world of Thra before the rebellion and you can check out the official synopsis of comic below.

“Return to another world, another time, Before the Age of Wonder. The Skeksis rein over Thra, but there are distant echoes of rebellion. Gelfling and unlikely heroes emerge to champion what is good and just, but their paths to legend started long ago. Epic tales of adventure, magic, and mystery send us back in time to the Age of Resistance to witness the untold histories that forged these protectors of Thra.“

For those who are unfamiliar, The Dark Crystal is a 1982 dark children’s fantasy film. Widely regarded as a masterpiece, especially when it comes to its use of puppetry, the movie features only animatronic characters and tells the story of the dying world Thra and its inhabitants. Thousands of years prior to the events of The Dark Crystal, the titular Dark Crystal cracked and created to races, the horrifying Skeksis and a kind, gentle group of wizards called the Mystics. With the Skeksis — who used what power remained in the Dark Crystal to keep themselves alive — poised to become immortal, the last of the Gelfling race, Jen and Kira, must take the final shard of the crystal on a journey to repair it before a fateful celestial event that will doom their world.

As for the Netflix series, set well before the events of The Dark Crystal, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will follow the adventures of three young Gelflings — Rian, Brea, and Deet — as they go on a journey together to discover the secret behind the Skeksis’ rise to power. Theirs is a journey that will ultimately inspire a rebellion that will have impact for generations.

