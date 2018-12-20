Netflix Reveals First Look at ‘The Dark Crystal’ TV Series

Netflix is teaming up with The Jim Henson Company to make a brand new Dark Crystal TV series in 2019, and the streaming service has finally revealed the first look at the new characters.

On Monday morning, Netflix announced the full voice cast for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a 10-episode miniseries that will take place “many years” before the events of Jim Henson’s original 1982 film. Along with the reveal of the cast, the streaming service released three photos of the series’ main characters: Rian, Brea, and Deet.

The three Gelflling will act as the new heroes of The Dark Crystal, and they will be on a journey together to discover the secret behind the Skeksis’ rise to power. Rian will be voiced by Kingsman star Taron Egerton, Brea will be voiced by Split’s Anya Taylor-Joy, and Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel will lend her talents to the character of Deet.

Check out the first look at all three characters below!

The three young stars aren’t the only names of note when looking at the show’s voice cast, as Netflix has assembled an all-star roster to bring The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life. Also joining the cast are Mark Hamill, Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Ralph Ineson, Keegan-Michael Key, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Simon Pegg, and Donna Kimball.

Other than the short synopsis, not much is known about the Henson-inspired series. Now You See Me and The Incredible Hulk director Louis Leterrier will helm the 10-episode prequel, in addition to his role as executive producer.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company, with Louis’ vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects,” Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content at Netflix, previously said in a statement. “I can’t wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is set to arrive on Netflix in 2019.