Dark Matter Showrunner and Star Address Season 2 Possibilities

Apple TV+'s Dark Matter just concluded its first season earlier this week with the science fiction series, based on Blake Crouch's 2016 novel of the same name, leaving the door wide open for more stories in Season 2. While a second season of the series has not yet been confirmed, both Crouch and series star Joel Edgerton are opening up about the possibilities for a second season — and while Crouch acknowledges the open-ended nature of things, according to Edgerton, there are almost too many of them to explore, but everyone would be excited to explore them.

"Obviously we know these characters really well by now. And yeah, there's a little bit of an open endedness [and] you've read my novels — there's always an open endedness in my novels," Crouch said (via ScreenRant). "I want the reader to continue the journey in their own mind. As for a season 2, I think we have to let the series play out [and] we have to see where things stand and just do a gut check. See if there's an appetite for that. But right now, I think we're just really excited to let everyone finish this first season, which is just the book. We didn't really leave anything out. We didn't hold anything back for a season 2. Everything in the book that we loved is in this season."

"There are almost too many possibilities," Edgerton said. "When you're dealing with a contraption like the box, or if you're talking about a show that deals with time travel, it's almost like there's too many possibilities. The question is what is the best direction to move in? The great thing is, Blake is not somebody who just had one novel in him. Obviously, he's written many, many great speculative science fiction novels. He's got an incredible, creative, elastic brain. And I know that he's already thinking about it. So, the moment there's any word to say, 'Let's do it,' he'll be in the science lab, tinkering away, working out what it is, and I guarantee he'll be inviting people like myself into that process. It's a whole undiscovered land now, because in the first season, he was working off the novel, and there's the terror and the excitement of looking into an open space or [a] blank page as to what could be next. So, the short answer is I think everyone had such a great time that we'll absolutely do more if the appetite is there, and it seems like the show's done very well."

What is Dark Matter About?

Here's how Apple TV+ describes Dark Matter: "Dark Matter will follow Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself."

In addition to Edgerton, Dark Matter stars Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, and Oakes Fegley. The series is streaming on Apple TV+.