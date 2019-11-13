Fans Can’t Stop Binge-Watching Darkwing Duck on Disney+

Ahead of its official launch, Disney+ touted the various original movies and programs it would be debuting on the service, like a live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp or Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise. Not only does the service offer all-new programs, but fans have been excited that it would be home to a number of classic titles both in the world of movies and TV. With the service now public, some fans have been consuming the original content it has to offer, while other fans are binge-watching forgotten series, such as Darkwing Duck.
As a tribute to various noir-themed comic book stories, Darkwing Duck explored the adventures of Drake Mallard and his superhero alter ego, Darkwing Duck, as he attempted to thwart villains in his suburban town. The series might have only run for three seasons between 1991 and 1992, but its syndicated broadcasts had a major impact on a specific generation of audiences, who are thrilled to see the series now available on Disney+.
Doesn’t Get Better
Darkwing Duck is trending. I challenge anyone to name me a tv show with a better theme song. #LetsGetDangerous pic.twitter.com/yaHVCFL9Ff— Ben (@Ben_In_Utah) November 12, 2019
Big Mistake
Who do I sue at Disney for adding a “skip intro” button to Darkwing Duck? pic.twitter.com/tX2SLIKnqq— Mega “MegaMagwitch” Magwitch (@MegaMagwitch) November 12, 2019
Here I Come
disney plus: we have all the star wars— We Bought A Zuul (@CrypticPinecone) November 12, 2019
me: eh
disney plus: we have every marvel movie ever made
me: meh
disney plus: we have darkwing duck
me: pic.twitter.com/Jm8b67vvEX
Mute the TV
Just a friendly PSA from your friend DW to mute your TVs when calling in sick this morning so you can stay home to watch #DisneyPlus .— Jeremy Dalrymple (@jeremy7890) November 12, 2019
“That’s fine, hope you feel… wait… is that the Darkwing Duck theme song in the background?” pic.twitter.com/BaIZYb3m7K
Good for the Heart
I will say it does my childhood heart good to see Darkwing Duck trending, though. pic.twitter.com/i854ZqTOy3— Sarah (@booklovergeek) November 12, 2019
Gotta Go
Me: I don’t need Disney Plus.— Ruth Buchanan ☕📚 (@RuthMBuchanan) November 12, 2019
Internet: It has Darkwing Duck.
Me: pic.twitter.com/6TbH4P8sxI
Wait a Second…
#DisneyPlus I already have every other subscription. Strong no.— Erin House (@caramele55) November 12, 2019
Wait…wait…you have Darkwing Duck, Gargoyles, Tailspin, old X-men cartoons, Disney movies, and offer Hulu and Espn?? pic.twitter.com/JKAlgVF6Jt
Give Us More
I love the fact that #DarkwingDuck is trending. Darkwing Duck SHOULD be trending. Everyone should be asking @DisneyAnimation for more Darkwing Duck. pic.twitter.com/k55xINqzPj— Matt Peters: Netflix’s Cuke Lage (@MightyInkMatt) November 12, 2019
Second Thoughts
Me: I don’t think I’ll bother with Disney+— Emo Napoleon (@emo__napoleon) November 12, 2019
Internet: It has Darkwing Duck
Me: pic.twitter.com/8ek8E5reqZ
That Was Close
Saw Darkwing Duck trending and got nervous, thought he died, turns out it’s just on Disneyplus pic.twitter.com/Ja2CvMK4QT— Rick Ryan (@RickJRyan) November 12, 2019
