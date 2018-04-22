David Tennant Nearly Starred in ‘Hannibal’ on NBC

As we’ve learned from Jessica Jones on Netflix, former Doctor Who star David Tennant can portray quite the villain. His turn as the mind-controlling Kilgrave opposite Krysten Ritter turned more than a few heads, but his transition to iconic villainy almost took place a couple of years before Jessica Jones began production.

According to the English actor, he was in the running to play the twisted titular character in Bryan Fuller’s acclaimed NBC series Hannibal.

While speaking to EW about his new movie Bad Samaritan, Tennant was asked about his trend toward more villainous roles.

“Nothing’s ever deliberate with me, I’m afraid,” the actor responded. “But there is something delicious about playing people that go to really dark corners of the human experience. I’m certainly not complaining!”

As the interview continued, Tennant noted that he nearly began down this path a few years ago, when he met with Hannibal executive producer Bryan Fuller about portraying the doctor-turned cannibal, Hannibal Lecter.

“I met Bryan Fuller a couple of times, and we talked about it,” Tennant. “But I think they quite wisely chose Mads Mikkelsen, I think he was a perfect choice for it, and I think he did things with that character that I wouldn’t have managed, so I think the right man got the job.”

As Tennant noted, the job did end up going to Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) who did a phenomenal job, and was praised by fans for his portrayal of the character.

Up until he was cast as Kilgrave in Jessica Jones, Tennant was known for playing the hero. He had become an icon in the eyes of British television fans for his turn in Broadchurch, and his years flying the TARDIS in Doctor Who.

However, it sounds like he’s had quite a good time playing the bad guy over the last couple of years, and he does it very, very well.

Could you see David Tennant as Hannibal Lecter? Would he have been a good fit for the series? Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below!