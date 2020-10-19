Dawson's Creek Is Coming to Netflix

✖

"I don't wanna wait, for the first of November," is the new song that TV fans are going to be singing for the next couple of weeks, now that Netflix has announced its latest arrival. On Monday afternoon, Netflix took to Twitter to reveal that all six seasons of the classic TV series Dawson's Creek would be made available on the service beginning November 1st. Netflix may have lost Parks and Recreation earlier this year, but there will surely be a horde of fans flocking to the service once Dawson's Creek arrives.

Starring James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson, Dawson's Creek tells the story of four teenage friends in a small coastal town. The series began its six season run in 1998 and concluded in 2003.

Unfortunately, "I Don't Want to Wait" by Paula Cole won't be played at the beginning of Dawson's Creek episodes when they arrive on Netflix. This has been the case for years, as the theme song was replaced due to an issue with the rights to the song. Dawson's Creek has been streaming on both Hulu and Prime Video, neither of which has had the original theme song attached.

Dawson's Creek was created by writer Kevin Williamson, who is best known for penning the first three Scream movies, as well as creating The Following. Van Der Beek, Holmes, Williams, and Jackson starred in all 128 episodes of Dawson's Creek, as did Mary Beth Peil, who played Grams on the show.

This is one of the rare cases of a series that has multiple streaming homes. Like fellow Sony property Community, Dawson's Creek isn't exclusive to just one streaming service.

