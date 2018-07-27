Netflix Orders ‘Daybreak’ Series Based on Graphic Novel

Netflix is certainly no stranger to comic book adaptations, and it looks like their roster is growing a bit more.

According to Variety, the streaming titan has ordered at ten-episode first season for Daybreak, a live-action series based on Brian Ralph’s darkly comedic graphic novel of the same name.

The television adaptation of Daybreak is expected to follow Josh, a 17-year-old outcast who searches for his missing girlfriend, Sam, in post-apocalyptic Glendale, California. He is joined by a ragtag group of misfits including a pyromaniac 12 year old, Angelica, and Josh’s former high school bully, Wesley, now turned pacifist samurai. Josh and the group tries to stay alive amidst the horde of Mad Max-style gangs (evil jocks, cheerleaders turned Amazon warriors), zombie-like creatures called Ghoulies, and everything else this brave new world throws at him.

The graphic novel, which debuted in 2006, presented a similar sort of story from a first-person point of view, and became a cult hit in the process.

Daybreak is co-created by Aron Eli Coleite and Brad Peyton, both of whom will serve as executive producers alongside Jeff Fierson. Coleite, whose work includes Star Trek: Discovery, Hostages, and Heroes, will serve as showrunner. Peyton, who previously directed Rampage and San Andreas, will serve as a director.

This marks just the latest comic book television series for Netflix to take under its roster, after picking up Locke & Key for a series order earlier this week.

Daybreak does not currently have a release date.