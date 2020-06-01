DC's Stargirl: First Look at Dragon King Released

✖

On DC's Stargirl, the quiet town of Blue Valley, Nebraska doesn't just have a new hero in Courtney Whitmore; it's quietly inhabited by villains. Now, ComicBook.com has the first look at Dr. Ito, better known as the villain Dragon King. Dragon King will be the latest member of the Injustice Society of America to appear in the series' upcoming fourth episode "Wildcat" and as you can see in the photo below, he's a mysterious one with his face obscured to hide not just his identity, but his chilling nature as well.

Played by Nelson Lee, Dragon King is the father of Courtney's classmate Cindy Burman and is a controversial scientist, one who hides his face and also experiments on not just himself, but his patients as well. Lee says that the character is a complete departure to what fans have seen thus far on Stargirl and that there are a lot of secrets hiding beneath his ominous hood.

"The Dragon King is unlike any other character we've seen thus far in Stargirl," Lee says. "He's a brilliant scientist, methodical in his obsessions, and worst of all, patient. There are many secrets hiding beneath his hood. I can't wait for everyone to find out what they are."

You can check out the photo of Dragon King for yourself below.

(Photo: The CW, DC Entertainment)

In comics, Dragon King was a brilliant scientist who was a high-ranking official in the Japanese government during World War II. Following Japan's surrender in 1945, the Dragon King went into hiding and experimented with combinations of his own genetic material and that of a lizard, eventually succeeding in making himself a human-reptile hybrid before later appearing in Blue Valley where he clashed with Courtney Whitmore and S.T.R.I.P.E. It's unclear what direction Stargirl will take with Dragon King (fans will have to tune in to find out), but this first look makes it pretty clear that he's not a villain to be taken lightly.

Fans will get to meet Dragon King in the upcoming episode entitled "Wildcat" set to debut on The CW on Tuesday, June 9th. The episode, which debuts a day before on DC Universe, will see Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) begin recruiting for members of her generation of the Justice Society of America, and, as the episode title suggests, that includes Wildcat. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

THE FIRST RECRUIT -- After realizing that she needs the extra help, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets out to recruit new members to the Justice Society of America -- starting with Yolanda (Yvette Monreal). Elsewhere, Pat's (Luke Wilson) suspicion is piqued after a bizarre conversation with one of the town's residents. Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Christopher James Baker also star. Rob Hardy directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson.

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7 on The CW. New episodes debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Wildcat" debuts on DC Universe Monday, June 8th and The CW Tuesday, June 9th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.