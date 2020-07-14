DC's Stargirl: "Shining Knight" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Shining Knight", the upcoming eleventh episode of DC's Stargirl's first season. The episode is set to debut on DC Universe on Monday, July 27th and on The CW on Tuesday, July 28th. The episode's title hints that something DC fans have suspected from the show's first episode is coming -- the official arrival of Shining Knight, a beloved comic book character from the Golden Age with close ties to the Justice Society of America and Stargirl as well. But while the title teases that eagerly anticipated arrival, the episode photos themselves are more focused on the new JSA and Pat -- as well as what appears to be a stunned and distressed Courtney and her mother, Barbara.

What could be causing that sort of reaction from Courtney and Barbara is anyone's guess, but based on the official episode synopsis, it might have something to do with a mysterious visitor from her past. And Courtney won't be the only person being hit with some big surprises. Jordan Mahkent/Icicle will make a surprising discovery as well. With only two episodes to go after "Shining Knight" it definitely feels like things are starting to come to a head and you can check out the official synopsis below, then read on for the photos.

A BLAST FROM THE PAST — Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) life gets turned upside down when someone from her past arrives in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, Pat (Luke Wilson) uncovers new information about the ISA’s plan and Jordan (Neil Jackson) makes a surprising discovery at work. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#111). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy and Christopher James Baker also star.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Shining Knight" debuts Monday, July 27 on DC Universe and Tuesday, July 28 on The CW.