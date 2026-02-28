DC’s Most Underrated Superman Series is a Global Netflix Hit (But There’s a Catch)

A new superhero has flown in to sweep the Netflix Top 10 Streaming list, easily pulling in millions of views in the few weeks that it’s been back on the platform. But there is a slight catch. Those millions of views that it’s been pulling in? They haven’t been from US audiences—the series isn’t available to Netflix viewers in the US. But that doesn’t mean that US viewers can’t watch it! You just have to switch over to Hulu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When you think about superhero shows, Smallville is absolutely one of the first to come to mind. And while it didn’t perform above and beyond with critics, earning only a 78%, it’s still one of the most iconic television experiences for most millennials. The series spans 10 seasons and centers on Superman’s origins, telling the story of a young Kal-El as he comes to grips with his burgeoning powers and the responsibilities that come with them, all while navigating your typical teenage problems—making it a pretty unique coming-of-age drama. It’s a series that easily deepens appreciation and understanding of the most beloved superhero of all time.

Smallville is a Wonderfully Real Adaptation

Play video

Most fans feel that Smallville is the best iteration of Superman we’ve had so far. And that’s in no small part thanks to the relationship between Clark and Lana. Speaking on that relationship, one fan said, “The growing complexity of Clark and Lana’s relationship is one of its highlights. Their connection feels more real, with moments of vulnerability and chemistry that make you root for them, even as Clark’s secrets create inevitable barriers. Kristin Kreuk and Tom Welling shine in these moments, and watching Lana grow into a more independent character adds even more depth to their dynamic.”

The downside to Smallville? Critics feel that it’s the writing, especially as the series attempted to find its legs in the first season, comparing it to just another teen drama. But the few voices who didn’t enjoy Clark battling to suppress his powers were generally overpowered by critics and fans that appreciated the quieter nature of the series—one that relied less on intense super-powered fights, CGI, or effects, and more on the meat of a relatable story to push it forward. Critic Howard Rosenberg put it best, saying, “Devoid of caricatures, this one is by far the best-ever TV depiction of the big fellow, framing him nicely as part of a coming-of-age story and treatise on little town America, before he moves to Metropolis and becomes Christopher Reeve.”

Will you be catching Smallville now that it’s available to stream in most countries? Let us know your favorite moments from the show in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.