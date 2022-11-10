DC's Stargirl Star Brec Bassinger Says Series Cancellation Was an "Emotional Roller Coaster"

Late last month, fans of DC's Stargirl got the news they had been dreading, that the fan-favorite superhero series would not be coming back for a fourth season on The CW. The news came as Nexstar took control of the network and on the heels of the revelation that another fan favorite series, Nancy Drew, had also not been renewed. But for the cast of Stargirl, it turns out that the knew for quite a bit longer that the series might not get another season, though the wait for official word was something that series star Brec Bassinger described as an "emotional roller coaster".

In a new episode of the Wayne Ayers Podcast, set to air on Wednesday, November 16th, Bassinger reveals that she found out in May that Stargirl was on the chopping block, but no final decision had been made at that point and the wait for some definitive word was challenging.

"The news about Stargirl has kind of been on and off," Bassinger said. "I actually found out in May that Stargirl might not be picked up for a fourth season. I was actually flying to an event for Stargirl when I got the news. But that being said, it wasn't for sure."

Bassinger explained that there was a lot of discussion over the next few months about The CW possibly going forward with a renewal or possibly shopping the series out to a streaming service and the back and forth was difficult.

"The next few months became this emotional roller coaster of, 'Yeah, I think it's going to get picked up," or 'Oh, no, we're pitching to a different streaming service,'" she said. "It just became this emotional roller coaster."

Sadly, that roller coaster ended with the series ultimately not being renewed, but fortunately, because of the early heads up, the series will end with a fitting finale.

"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure," showrunner Geoff Johns said previously. "The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.