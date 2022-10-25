DC's Stargirl: Pat and The Shade Return to the Shadowlands in "Frenemies Chapter Eight Infinity Inc. Part Two" Clip (Exclusive)

Last week on DC's Stargirl, The Shade (Jonathan Cake) returned to Blue Valley to enlist Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl's (Brec Bassinger) help, bringing her to an area below the mysterious Helix Institute where she was met with Jennie (Ysa Penarejo), who had tracked down her brother Todd to the location. While The Shade wants Courtney to help Jennie get the darkness out of her ring that has been messing with his powers, Courtney things the solution is to save Jennie's brother who is being held upstairs. Unfortunately, the reunion doesn't quite go as planned and both The Shade and Pat end up taken into the Shadowlands. Now, in a new clip from this week's episode, "Frenemies Chapter Eight Infinity Inc. Part Two", shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, Pat (Owen Wilson) and The Shade are on a mission to leave the Shadowlands… but that isn't going so well, either.

In the clip, which you can check out for yourself in the media player above, The Shade explains that while Jennie has the power of light, Todd has the power of the Shadows. When The Shade came into contact with it, it sent them to the Shadowlands. The Shade is prepared to just get them back home the way they escaped the last time, through the theater, but when he goes to open the door to get inside, he finds it locked. Looks like getting home may not be quite so easy after all. You can check out the official episode synopsis for yourself below. The episode airs Wednesday, October 26th.

DEMONS FROM THE PAST — Desperate to avert a major crisis on their hands, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) attempts to help a friend navigate their powers. Elsewhere, Pat (Luke Wilson) and The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) are forced to face their worst fears. Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne.

Has Stargirl been renewed for Season 4?

Thus far, no announcement about the show's fate has been made just yet, but series stars Amy Smart and Bassinger are very hopeful — and Smart says that how Season 3 ends is very satisfying.

"This season takes a really unexpected twist toward the end, and it does land in a deep, emotional place. That's perfect advice, to get your tissues out," Smart said. "Because it has weight to it at the end, which is sort of what you want when you become so invested in characters. Again, just super unexpected and weighty at the end. It's satisfying, I think."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Frenemies Chapter Eight: Infinity Inc. Part Two" airs October 26th.