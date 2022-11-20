DC's Stargirl "The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Frenemies Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton," the upcoming twelfth episode of DC's Stargirl's third and final season. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, November 30th. This week's episode of DC's Stargirl left with things in a tense place for Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the rest of the JSA. Jordan Mahkent/Icicle (Neil Jackson) officially returned after being believed dead and tried to convince everyone that he's a changed man who wants to live in harmony with everyone else. However, Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) isn't buying it, which could spell major conflict for the JSA.

A previously released preview shows Sylvester taking the Cosmic Staff away from Courtney and the episode synopsis teases a "solo mission" for the hero. You can check out the episode synopsis below and then read on for photos for the episode.

Was Stargirl cancelled?

Unfortunately, Stargirl was not renewed for a fourth season by The CW.

"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure," Johns said. "The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Frenemies Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton" airs on November 30th.