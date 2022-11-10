DC's Stargirl: SPOILER Dies in "Frenemies Chapter Ten: The Killer"

All season long on DC's Stargirl, the JSA has been trying to solve a murder. Specifically, Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her friends have been trying to figure out who killed Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins), but their investigation has frequently led to more questions than answers all while other tensions in Blue Valley reach their breaking points. Most recently, that's included an all-out brawl with the Mahkents and Courtney taking the blame for the death of Jordan Mahkent/Icicle (Neil Jackson)— and losing her relationship with Cameron (Hunter Sansone) in the process. But this week, there was a major break in the case, one that came with a startling revelation and a pair of shocking deaths that are likely to shake up everything for the JSA as we head into the final episodes of the series.

Warning: Spoilers for this week's episode of DC's Stargirl, "Frenemies Chapter Ten: The Killer" beyond this point.

At the end of last week's episode, Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) found themselves coming face to face with the terrifying Ultra-Humanite and while the foe didn't actually appear in this week's episode, Sylvester/Starman (Joel McHale) explained to the team exactly who Ultra-Humanite is and sorted out pretty quickly that he's exactly the sort of being that could have killed The Gambler and created the kind of damage found at the murder scene. So, the killer is revealed, right? Not exactly. There's more.

Elsewhere in Blue Valley, the Crocks were also doing their part to deal with issues. They went to see the Mahkents and asked them to consider forgiving the JSA and moving forward because the continued hate was counterproductive to Jordan's goals. Sure, Jordan was doing something bad with his whole mind control scheme, but his end goal was to create a better world for his son. The continued fighting and hate only makes the world worse for Cameron. They walk away from that conversation feeling pretty good about things, not to mention get a phone call from their daughter who got great news about her academic and athletic future. But they find themselves led into the sewer, drawn there by some flyers they were meant to see, and it leads them to the bank of monitors where the mysterious figure has been watching everyone from all season. That mysterious watcher is then revealed to be none other than Icicle himself. That's right, somehow Jordan Mahkent is alive, and he quickly kills the Crocks.

With the Crocks dead and The Gambler also dead, it's starting to seem pretty clear that the real killer is Jordan. Sure, Ultra-Humanite might have actually been the one to kill The Gambler, but it's not a stretch to think that he's working with Jordan. And if Jordan's back, he's probably got some big plans for Courtney and the JSA considering they did try to kill him back in Season 1. It's a genuinely wild turn of events and with just a handful of episodes left, it's sure to be a crazy ride to wrap things up — especially with Bassinger already having told us that the finale is very emotional.

"I just watched the finale, and I was bawling," Bassinger said previously. "I had to walk out of the room because I was crying so hard."

Has Stargirl been renewed for Season 4?

Unfortunately for fans of Stargirl, it was announced on Monday, October 31st that the series will end with the current, third season. New episodes will continue to air through December 7th, but the series will get a genuine finale as the creative team was alerted that the series was not being picked up for Season 4 with enough time to give it a proper send off.

"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure," Johns said. "The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.