‘Deadly Class’ Teaser Introduces the King’s Dominion Caste System

SYFY has released a new trailer for their forthcoming comic book adaptation Deadly Class, based on the Image Comics series from Rick Remender and Wes Craig.

The series centers on King’s Dominion, a subterranean boarding school for fledgling assassins in ’80s San Francisco. Based on stylized, glamorized, and ultraviolent versions of things that Remender and his friends did or fantasized about doing when they were younger, the series draws a lot from the skater and West Coast punk scenes of the ’80s.

The trailer above focuses on some of the various groups that come together and struggle for power in King’s Dominion.

Here’s how Sony Pictures Television and SYFY officially describe the series, which debuts in January on SYFY:

Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late ’80s counterculture, DEADLY CLASS follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. Based on the best-selling 2014 Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, DEADLY CLASS is a coming-of-age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst.

DEADLY CLASS stars Wadsworth (“Teen Wolf”), Benedict Wong (“Doctor Strange,” “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams”), Lana Condor (“‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,” “X-Men: Apocalypse”), María Gabriela de Faría (“Yo Soy Franky,” “Sitiados”), Luke Tennie (“Shock and Awe”), Liam James (“The Way Way Back,” “The Killing”), and Michel Duval (“Señora Acero,” QUEEN OF THE SOUTH).

From Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions (UCP), DEADLY CLASS was adapted for television by Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, who serve as executive producers alongside Joe Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”), Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”), Mike Larocca (“Spy”) and Mick Betancourt (USA Network’s THE PURGE, “Shots Fired”). Remender, Feldsott and Betancourt share showrunner duties on the series.

Deadly Class will premiere on January 16.