Ryan Reynolds Shares Emotional Message For Wrexham Fans After League Victory

Welcome to Wrexham stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney posted an emotional tribute to the community that rallied around their soccer club after their journey on the show together together. In the uplifting clip posted by FX, the actors argue that no one deserves this taste of success more than the people of Wrexham. Recently, Reynolds and McElhenney were awarded Freedom of the county, an honor cementing their commitment to the people of the region and the economic improvements provided by bringing the football club up to standards. Multiple players have talked about the difference that their leadership has made. Passion among the fanbase never wavered, but it has taken on a brighter hue after Welcome to Wrexham began. Watch this emotional video for yourself right here.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster told CBS Sports Golazo! That Reynolds and McElhenney have been remarkable as ownership. "With the new owners coming in, Rob and Ryan, they've done it professionally. They've built everything up. If you've watched the documentary, little things like, when they first walked in and saw the gym, it's a shambles," Foster recalled. "There's basically a medicine ball on the floor and that's about it. Now, it's a fully-functioning professional gym. The lads are in there everyday giving everything they've got."

What's In Store For Wrexham As The Journey Continues?

Here's how FX describes the wonderful series: "Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town's historic yet struggling football club.

"In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan's crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it. The docuseries is produced by Boardwalk Pictures."

Are you looking forward to Welcome to Wrexham Season 2? Let us know down in the comments!