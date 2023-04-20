Wrexham Star Reveals What Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Promised Team After Win

Welcome to Wrexham star Ben Foster says that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney promised the team a massive party at the end of this season. CBS Sports Golazo!'s Morning Footy caught up with the goalkeeper after his massive save for Wrexham AFC in the match against Notts County. Foster laughed when asked about a potential party, "They promised us a big day out. They promised us a monster one. If we get promoted, they promised us somewhere with a lot of fashion life." The club deserves it as they've been an inspiring story. Now, they only get their massive trip if they get promoted up a level. But, the signs seem good on that front.

"With the new owners coming in, Rob and Ryan, they've done it professionally. They've built everything up. If you've watched the documentary, little things like, when they first walked in and saw the gym, it's a shambles," Foster added. "There's basically a medicine ball on the floor and that's about it. Now, it's a fully-functioning professional gym. The lads are in there everyday giving everything they've got."

He continued, "It's so cool and it's so weird. They're there quite a lot. Rob is based over here for the next month or two weeks. He's in there every day with the lads. Ryan makes it to about 1 in every three games. But, they're always there in the text messages, the WhatsApp with a "Well done today, we needed that. Fantastic performance.' That's the cool bit."

Wrexham's Recent Developments Have Been A Success

"It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC," the two said in their joint statement when the purchase became final. "Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club."

