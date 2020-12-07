Netflix's Death to 2020 to Include Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Joe Keery, and Leslie Jones

The end of the strangest, worst, and most ridiculous year in recorded history is finally upon us. 2020 is officially coming to a close, and most people are excited to move on into 2021 without ever thinking about this year again. Well, the Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones aren't most people. The creators behind Black Mirror are delivering a new special on Netflix at the end of the year, using fictional newscasters to try and put 2020 to bed. On Monday, Netflix officially announced the arrival of the special, Death to 2020, as well as the all-star roster of actors that are involved.

There was already word out there that Hugh Grant was a part of the special. Grant is being joined by the likes of Marvel star Samuel L. Jackson, SNL alum Leslie Jones, Friends star Lisa Kudrow, and Stranger Things breakout Joe Keery. The cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, and more.

Death to 2020 will take all of the worst and craziest headlines from the past year, the real footage given some new commentary by a group of fictitious reporters and journalists. The all-star roster of comedians will be taking on these fake personas, breaking the news to everyone in a brand new way.

You can take a look at the official description of the special below.

"2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months."

In the announcement teaser for Death to 2020, which you can watch in the video at the top of the page, Netflix reveals that it will arrive on the streaming service "soon." There's no official release date for the special at this time.

