Demi Moore’s Bruce Willis Roasts Fire up Social Media

Demi Moore made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, which finally aired Sunday night. Twitter users who had not already heard about Moore’s skewering of her ex-husband were rolling on the floor laughing.

The Willis roast was filmed in Los Angeles on July 14, and word of Moore’s surprise leaked later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Bruce wasn’t either the best actor in the house. Demi Moore was.” #BruceWillisRoast — Warren Mack (@1warrenmack) July 30, 2018

Moore and Willis were married for 12 years, from 1987 to 2000, and are parents to daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. In her rapid-fire performance, Moore joked about a rivalry between the two blockbuster stars.

Bruce almost teared up when he saw Demi. 👀 #BruceWillisRoast — Wakandan-American (@JdotMurray) July 30, 2018

“People wonder why our marriage came to an end, and in all honesty I think it was because some jealousy started to creep in. I think Bruce never really got over the fact that I rocked the bald look better than he did,” Moore joked, referring to her movie G.I. Jane.

SAVE THIS ROAST MAMA D. #brucewillisroast — Haley Besser (@haleybesser) July 30, 2018

Moore also insinuated that she was the reason why the first three Die Hard movies were good and the last two “sucked.”

“Bruce considered the end of our marriage his biggest failure. Bruce, don’t be so hard on yourself, you had much bigger failures,” Moore joked. “Planet Hollywood, Hudson Hawk… campaigning for Michael Dukakis, turning down [George] Clooney’s role in Ocean’s Eleven to focus on playing the harmonica.”

LMFAAAOOO DEMI MOORE ROASTING BRUCE WILLIS >>>>>>>>#BruceWillisRoast — still Pettywise 🌙 (@ehmzee_) July 30, 2018

Moore later took a swipe at her own private life, saying that her marriage to Willis provided her with “some of the best times of my life… easily one of my top three husbands.” Moore also praised Willis’ generosity and parenting skills.

Willis remarried, tying the knot with model Emma Heming in 2009. Willis and Hemming share two daughters. Moore was married to Freddy Moore from 1980 to 1985 and Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013.

The look on Bruce Willis’ face when Demi Moore came out 😂😂😂 #BruceWillisRoast — Nick Vargas (@Nv2187) July 30, 2018

After the show, Willis gave Moore’s jokes a positive review, reports Variety. He said she was “terrific…very surprising and very cool,” proving that even he was not told she would be there before the taping began.

The roast was hosted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who played a younger version of Willis in Rian Johnson’s time-bending sci-fi movie Looper. Other roasters included Willis’ Moonrise Kingdom co-star Edward Norton, Moonlighting‘s Cybil Shepherd, Lil Rel Howery, Dom Irrera, Dennis Rodman, Kevin Pollack, Nikki Glaser and Martha Stewart.

During Willis’ own speech at the roast, Willis wowed the crowd by insisting that his star-making movie Die Hard is not a Christmas movie, no matter what his fans think.

“Die Hard is not a Christmas movie,” Willis declared. “It’s a God damn Bruce Willis movie!”

Photo: Getty/Tommaso Boddi/WireImage