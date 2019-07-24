Designated Survivor Cancelled Again, This Time on Netflix

After saving the series from cancellation by ABC, it seems like the revival of Designated Survivor was very short lived. The streaming giant Netflix announced that the Kiefer Sutherland series has been cancelled after picking up the 10-episode Season 3, killing all hopes for a fourth season.

Netflix also cancelled the animated series Tuca & Bertie, seen as a spiritual companion to their hit Bojack Horseman, after just one season. Designated Survivor suffered a similar fate after its single-season revival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are proud to have offered fans a third season of Designated Survivor, and will continue to carry all three seasons for years to come,” says a statement from Netflix. “We’re especially thankful to star and executive producer Kiefer Sutherland, who brought passion, dedication and an unforgettable performance as President Kirkman. We’re also grateful to showrunner/executive producer Neal Bear for his guiding vision and steady hand, creator/executive producer David Guggenheim and EPs Mark Gordon, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood and Peter Noah along with the cast and crew who crafted a compelling and satisfying final season.”

The series focused on Sutherland’s character who becomes the President of the United States after many other cabinet members tragically die. The first season was a hit for ABC, but it saw a significant decline in Season 2.

It’s unclear if there’s hope for another network or streaming service to pick up the series for Season 4 — Netflix cancelled the fan-favorite sitcom revival One Day at a Time, only for it to be picked up by Pop. The Orville was recently announced to be leaving FOX with new episodes set to debut on Hulu. FOX picked up the Tim Allen series Last Man Standing after ABC took it off the air.

So while there is hope for Designated Survivor, it seems unlikely that it will get revived a second time. However, it’s not always safe to bet against Kiefer Sutherland…

All three seasons of Designated Survivor are now streaming on Netflix.