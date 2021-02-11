Alan Tudyk Debuts Hell's First Unboxing Video in SYFY's Devil May Care Clip (Exclusive)

Social media can be a tricky beast, but if you think our social media is difficult to navigate, imagine what Hell's social media challenges must be like. That's the premise behind SYFY's new TZGZ series Devil May Care, which premieres this Saturday, and we've got an exclusive clip for your enjoyment ahead of the big premiere. In the clip, we see Devil (Alan Tudyk) and head demon Gloria look to produce their first unboxing video, but as you might guess, it doesn't go exactly to plan. That's because instead of things like toys, artwork, or statues, they are unboxing the concept of having the perfect comeback long after the moment to use it has passed, something we can all understand.

It doesn't make for the best unboxing video though, at least at first, though it seems things are looking up by video's end (poor Beans). You can check out the full clip in the video above, and the official description of the episode can be found below.

"The Influencer: The denizens of Hell get addicted to McKinley's viral videos, and nothing will ever be the same!"

For those unfamiliar, the show revolves around Beans (played by Asif Ali), who ends up as Hell's social media manager as Devil (Tudyk) tries to establish it as the place to be, and the way to do that is to make a splash on social media. As you might guess, things get even weirder from there, and you can find the official description below.

"A millennial named Beans (Asif Ali) finds himself in Hell with NO idea why. While meeting with the Devil (Alan Tudyk) upon his arrival, they quickly figure out that Beans’ job from his earthly days translate perfectly into the Hell-esphere. Just like that, Beans becomes the Devil’s newest Social Media Manager, since online buzz is exactly what Hell’s been missing. The two form the most unlikely friendship, and together, while juggling Devil’s staff and family, they will surely get Hell trending!

DEVIL MAY CARE also stars Pamela Adlon, Stephanie Beatriz and Fred Tatasciore. Created and executive produced by Douglas Goldstein (“Robot Chicken”). Developed and executive produced by Amanda Miller at PSYOP in partnership with Titmouse. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina from Titmouse are also executive producers."

Devil May Care premieres during TZGZ on SYFY Saturday, February 13th at midnight EST.

What did you think of the clip? Let us know in the comments!