Dexter: New Blood Creator Says Series Ending Will “Blow Up Internet”

As if the original ending to Dexter wasn’t already controversial enough, series creator Clyde Phillips now says the ending to Showtime’s reboot is sure to cause plenty of chatter online. In fact, the scribe says the new finale will likely end up “blowing up the internet.” Though he hasn’t seen it in an edited form yet, Phillips took to one recent interview to call it the best thing he’s ever written.

“It’s going to be surprising, inevitable and it’s going to blow up the Internet. It is, I personally think, the best thing I’ve written,” Phillips said in a chat with TVLine.

He added, “Our director Marcos Siega, who could not be more experienced and a better friend of the show, thinks it’s the best thing he’s ever directed. I haven’t seen it yet, by the way. I only saw it get shot. We’re editing Episodes 7 and 8 right now, so I haven’t seen 10 yet. I can’t wait, to tell you the truth.”

The original series finale for Dexter is one of the most divisive episodes in the history of television, and series lead Michael C. Hall said it’s because of the contention surrounding the episode the cast and crew for the show wanted to reconvene years later, all in hopes of getting things right this time around.

“It’s a conversation that’s been ongoing, and different possibilities have emerged over the years,” Hall previously told The Daily Beast of his choice to return for the limited series. “I think in this case, the story that’s being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn’t, and I think enough time has passed where it’s become intriguing in a way that it wasn’t before.”

He added, “And let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”

Dexter Season Nine Airs Sunday nights on Showtime.