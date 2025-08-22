Dexter: Resurrection Might Continue a Controversial Trend (And Fans Are Worried)

Dexter: Resurrection fans are terrified that the series is about to continue a controversial trend. Dexter is the show that simply won’t die, even when its main character gets shot in the chest and is left to bleed out in a frozen forest. However, that’s not a bad thing at all. The show still has a lot of gas left in the tank thanks to its years of history, setting up a rich future only possible with an aged Dexter with a teenage son. Michael C. Hall is as engrossing as ever as Dexter Morgan and for a lot of fans, they haven’t been satisfied with past endings.

Spoilers for Dexter: Resurrection Episode 8 follow below.

The original Dexter ending was a major point of controversy when the original series ended back in 2013. After years of build up, the final season would finally show us the conclusion to Dexter’s story. Would he get caught and thrown in prison? Killed in action? Well, the answer was something else entirely as he faked his own death and ran off to become a lumberjack. For a lot of fans, it lacked closure. The cameras just turned off. It was technically “resolved”, as Dexter punished himself to self-imposed exile and isolation, but it wasn’t definitive. That was by design as Showtime asked the writers not to kill Dexter in case they wanted to bring him back later which also implied he couldn’t be tossed in prison.

Dexter: Resurrection May Be Planting the Seeds for Another Controversial Finale

dexter: resurrection

When they did bring Dexter back for Dexter: New Blood, he was shot and killed by his own son within ten episode. After nearly a decade of waiting to see him return, Dexter fans lost him again just as quickly as they had gotten him back. It was frustrating and left fans feeling like the Dexter franchise could never have a good ending… which has led to a third try with Dexter: Resurrection.

After an extremely strong run during the first season of Dexter: Resurrection, fans are now bracing for yet another controversial season finale. After Episode 7 of Dexter: Resurrection set up the long-awaited showdown between Dexter and his old pal Angel Batista, Episode 8 is now teeing up the resolution to that conflict. At the end of the previous episode, Angel planted an AirPods case in Dexter’s car, allowing him to track the serial killer. In Episode 8, Angel ends up following Dexter to a kill room (more of an interrogation room in this case).

Dexter finds the tracker and smashes it to pieces before realizing he’s going to have to deal with this. Of course, we all know Dexter’s solution to problems usually involves murdering someone or framing them for a crime. In Season 7, he was faced with a similar problem and set a trap for LaGuerta so he could kill her. Ultimately, Deb ended up being the one to take LaGuerta out, but it was Dexter created the circumstances for it all to happen. All of this shows that he’s perfectly capable of killing someone who is in his way, even if they are undeserving of the code otherwise. After all, rule number one is “don’t get caught” and that very rule seems to give wiggle room to killing an innocent if absolutely necessary. The code was partially created to keep Dexter out of jail, not just for morals.

With all of that said, fans are already bracing to be upset. It would be extremely controversial if Dexter killed Batista, a man that Dexter claimed he wanted to be just like if he could be anyone else. The two were good friends – or as good of a friend as Dexter could ever have – and the idea of Dexter going that far would likely make him completely irredeemable in the eyes of fans. It’s entirely possible Dexter finds an alternative or this problem gets dealt with on his behalf, absolving him of too much responsibility. However, if Dexter does plunge his blade into Angel Batista in the last episode of this season, it may mark yet another controversial finale that makes fans erupt in anger.

Ultimately, I am of the mind that Dexter breaking his own code isn’t necessarily a bad thing so long as it is well written and executed. Challenging both him and the audience is always interesting. Rules are made to be broken and so long as it isn’t always happening, it can lead to more internal conflict that keeps things fresh and engaging.

