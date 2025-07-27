Michael C Hall Admits 2 Dexter Shows Made The Exact Same Mistake

Dexter star Michael C. Hall is very aware that the franchise has made the same mistake multiple times across its different iterations. It’s not terribly uncommon for a show to get a revival either through a sequel series or some kind of spin-off, but it is pretty uncommon for a show to get two sequel shows. Dexter is the exception to this with now four shows total. There’s the original series which ran for eight seasons, the limited-series revival known as Dexter: New Blood, a prequel series with a younger cast titled Dexter: Original Sin, and now, there’s another sequel series called Dexter: Resurrection. While some may suggest Paramount is milking this cow, the franchise has only gotten more popular.

Dexter: Resurrection is a very fun return to form which embraces Dexter’s Dark Passenger instead of trying to suppress it in abstinence. It’s a show that uses its 20 years of history as a storytelling device, allowing Dexter’s skeletons to violently tumble out of the closet and for incredible full circle moments to happen. However, it’s sort of a miracle we are here at all. The original ending to Dexter left the door open for a return by design. Showtime had asked the writers not to kill Dexter Morgan in case they wanted to bring him back later, which they eventually exercised. However, that was a point of controversy.

Dexter Actor Michael C. Hall Acknowledges “Unsatisfying” Endings for Both Shows

dexter: new blood

Dexter: New Blood provided a definitive ending to Dexter Morgan’s story by killing him off at the hand of his own son. This ending was done to try and appease fans who felt the original show lacked closure. Unfortunately, it was also met with an intense response from fans. Now, third time’s the charm as Dexter: Resurrection will inevitably be forced to end this story once again, presumably for the final time.

In an interview with Screen Rant, actor Michael C. Hall acknowledged that the show has had a hard time with endings, but he has also learned a lesson from it. Speaking on the original Dexter ending, Hall hesitated to even call it “divisive” and instead noted that it was “very, very unsatisfying.”

“It was very, very unsatisfying,” said Hall. “It made narrative sense that he went into self-imposed exile, but that’s not what anybody wanted to see. Or it is certainly not how they wanted anything to end, and then it was tough to see him apparently taken out by his son as well.”

As for Dexter: New Blood‘s ending, he thought it was a more fulfilling ending than the original show due to the closure it provided, but noted that just because something makes sense, doesn’t mean it will satisfy the fans.

“I thought that made narrative sense, storytelling sense,” said Hall. “I thought it was much more satisfying and certainly definitive. […] An appropriate ending for a narrative does not inherently make for a satisfying ending.”

It sounds like Dexter may not get his comeuppance in Dexter: Resurrection as fans seem to dislike the idea of him being taken out or put behind bars. But is there really a sensible happy ending for the character? Someone who has been burdened with so much loss and an appetite for vengeful justice can’t just walk off into the sunset, especially because it leaves the door open for fans to demand more. He’s already tried abstinence, he’s already died, so what’s left? Of course, the writers behind Dexter: Resurrection have been with the show since the beginning so hopefully they can figure out something that is both logical and satisfying for fans.

Regardless of what happens, it won’t be this season. Dexter: Resurrection has three seasons planned with room for more. Whether the writers have already figured out Dexter’s ultimate fate remains to be seen, but it seems like Hall wants to please the fans.

