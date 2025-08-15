Dexter: Resurrection Is Finally Addressing a Major Plot Twist 4 Years Later

Dexter: Resurrection appears to be setting up the resolution to something the franchise set up four years ago. In 2021, Dexter Morgan came back to our TV screens for the first time in nearly a decade for Dexter: New Blood. After eight seasons of the original show, Michael C. Hall needed a break from the character, but was open to returning under the right circumstances. Original showrunner Clyde Phillips eventually pitched him the story for New Blood which clicked for Hall and allowed him to have proper closure with Dexter. Although the show was largely well-received, the ending for Dexter: New Blood was extremely controversial. It brought Dexter back just to immediately kill him and didn’t tie up all loose ends. Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for Dexter: Resurrection from this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans felt the finale was a bit rushed, fumbled in some areas, and built up to things that never even paid off. One of the biggest promises that Dexter: New Blood made was that Angel Batista, Dexter’s old co-worker and former best friend, would confront Dexter for faking his death and potentially being the Bay Harbor Butcher. However, once Dexter learned that Batista was on his way to Iron Lake, he realized his arrival would likely cement his fate in prison. Dexter then broke out of jail before eventually being shot and killed by his son… at least until doctors saved him in Dexter: Resurrection. The new show has allowed Dexter Morgan to carry on and fulfill some promises.

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 7 Finally Tees Up Dexter and Batista’s Long Awaited Showdown

dexter: resurrection

At the end of Dexter: Resurrection Episode 7, titled Course Correction, finally sees Dexter and Batista going head to head for the first time. The two reconnected at the beginning of the season with Batista being somewhat suspicious, but far from where he is now. Batista has been investigating and pursuing Dexter all season long, but has finally caught up to him. After Dexter returns home one night, he goes upstairs to Blessing’s apartment to find Batista mingling with the family. Batista is clearly putting the pressure on Dexter, prompting him to offer Batista a ride back to his hotel.

The two have a very intense conversation in the car with Dexter warning Batista that this won’t end well for him if he keeps going down this road. Unfortunately, this warning doesn’t work as Batista emphasizes that he won’t let Dexter get away with all of the damage he has done over the years. Dexter eventually kicks Batista out of the car, but the detective slips his AirPods into a compartment on the side of the car door so that he can track Dexter’s whereabouts going forward. The episode ends with with a needle drop of Electric Light Orchestra’s “Showdown”, obviously foreshadowing that these two are about to settle their conflict once and for all.

This obviously raises a ton of questions about what will happen between Dexter and Batista. Will Dexter get caught and locked up? That seems somewhat unlikely given Dexter: Resurrection is planned to have multiple seasons and it would be hard to do that with him behind bars. Will Dexter kill Batista? It’s not totally out of the question. Dexter has wrestled with killing people who have investigated before, including Doakes and LaGuerta. Dexter ultimately decided he wasn’t going to kill Doakes as he saw a way to frame him, but he staged a trap to kill LaGuerta and was moments away from pulling it off before Deb did it for him.

Dexter killed Stan Liddy, an ex-cop who captured him in order to turn Dexter in, and Coach Logan in Dexter: New Blood, so he’s not above getting his hands a bit dirty. Would he be willing to do it again with someone he once considered a friend? Is it possible that Harrison gets involved to save his dad as they continue to patch up their relationship? We’ll just have to see, but it’s clear things are getting intense and Batista will have to be dealt with some way some how by the end of Dexter: Resurrection Season 1.

However, it seems unlikely all of Dexter’s problems will just wash away if Batista is taken out. Joey Quinn is still out there and Batista had teased to him that something that he was pursuing something big. It’s likely Quinn would just take his place if Batista died. Not only that, but the NYPD will likely continue to take interest in Dexter as well. It’s clear things are only getting messier and messier as Dexter lives on and that he will probably never be able to escape this without leaving his vigilantism behind.